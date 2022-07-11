PNA launches the 'Rock your Funky Socks' campaign to build early childhood development schools

Rock your funky socks for education. Help us build a school!

South African retailer PNA has partnered with Breadline Africa, a non-profit organisation that provides infrastructure and educational support to schools-impoverished South African communities. The aim this year is to build two schools in the Western Cape and two schools in the Eastern Cape. Both Western Cape schools, Sikhona Educare and Sunrise Educare, are based in Khayelitsha.

With the unwavering support of our customers PNA are always looking for fun and innovative ways to create social awareness and raise funds to support education and the “Rock Your Funky Socks” campaign is our initiative in 2022.

Launching on Mandela Day, 18 July 2022, the public can buy a Funky Socks Day sticker for R10 from PNA and then wear their funkiest socks for the entire day on 2 September 2022. Work or school socks get replaced by your funky socks to show support for building these schools.

Chantelle Fritz, PNA marketing and PR manager, says, “We are passionate about early childhood development and one of the main pillars of our corporate social responsibility efforts is education. We need to give every South African child a chance for a better future. PNA is excited to continue our work with Breadline Africa towards funding and building four ECD schools in 2022.”

Beyond providing safe infrastructure and stimulating learning environments, Breadline Africa extends its support to school principals and teachers. The organisation provides ongoing, onsite support for up to three years, so that the schools have access to teaching and learning materials, mentorships and training, as well as school feeding schemes.

Fritz continues: “Sikhona Educare Centre currently has 35 children; but the extent of their property could accommodate a much bigger pre-school. In addition, because there are no proper kitchen facilities on site, principal Ntombifikile Nzunga currently cooks for the children from her home. We are so pleased to be able to provide a safe and upgraded kitchen facility as well as classrooms as part of this initiative with Breadline Africa. Likewise with Sunrise Educare Centre, the principal Pearl Ntomtovuyo has been allocated a large piece of land by the Department of Human Settlements. It is located in front of her current pre-school and provides much-needed space to accommodate more children. Unfortunately, she has not been able to move as she has lacked the funds for the new infrastructure needed, and now this all changes for the better.

“So don’t forget to 'Rock Your Funky Socks' on 2 September and support our fundraising initiative to raise R1.2 million by purchasing a sticker for R10," Fritz adds. “We have schools and children who need our help!” says Fritz.



