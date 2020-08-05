Mattel supports Children's Hospital Trust with #ThankYouHeroes initiative

For every eligible career Barbie doll sold at ToysRUs stores this August, Barbie will donate a doll to the Children's Hospital Trust (CHT) and Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. This initiative forms part of Mattel South Africa's Barbie #ThankYouHeroes programme and aims to donate about 1,500 dolls to the CHT.

The CHT is an NPO that raises funds to advance child healthcare through the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital; from upgrades to its buildings and facilities, to the implementation of several projects and programmes and upskilling of medical professionals from across Africa.The ‘buy a doll, donate a doll’ initiative will see dolls handed over to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, which will then be distributed to patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. The aim, according to Mattel, is to bring joy and encourage children to aspire to become whatever they would like to be in the world.The Barbie #ThankYouHeroes programme is part of Mattel’s broader 'Play it Forward' platform, which focuses on leveraging Mattel brands to give back to communities in times of need.“As Barbie highlights role models to inspire the limitless potential in the next generation, we are proud to launch a programme celebrating the real-life heroes working on the frontlines and supporting their families,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel."With 200 careers and counting, Barbie celebrates inclusivity and diversity through its dolls which show girls that they can be anything that their heart’s desire. We want to do our part to give back and inspire today’s kids to take after their heroes one day,” McKnight adds.“The children who receive care at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital often remind us the value of resilience and no matter how awful they feel, they will share a smile and find a way to crawl into our hearts. Several children have been through a very tough time and receiving a gift will bring joy to their lives. We sincerely appreciate the support and cannot wait to share the gifts with them,” says CEO of the CHT, Chantel Cooper.This ‘buy a doll, donate a doll’ initiative is taking place from 3 August to 31 August 2020.