Spar donates R500k to Gift of the Givers

The Spar Group virtually handed over a cheque of R500,000 to the Gift of the Givers Foundation, which has been offering much-needed assistance in drought-stricken areas of the country in recent months.

Robert Brink, Spar regional marketing executive and Alison Zweers, MD Spar Western Cape and Namibia

The Spar Group said in a statement that while the focus recently has been on the impact of the Covid-19 virus, certain parts of the country are even at more risk than others. The Eastern, Northern and Western Cape are still suffering from terrible drought conditions and lack of water for basic hygiene.“In light of the fact that washing hands remains a key way of fighting the virus, now, more than ever, it is imperative that we as a Group assist with water relief to these regions,” said Alison Zweers, MD of Spar Western Cape and Namibia, who announced the commitment on behalf of Spar Western Cape and her colleagues, Brett Botten, MD Spar South Rand, Angelo Schwartz, MD Spar Eastern Cape and Mike Prentice, national marketing executive.Zweers, along with Spar stores trading in the drought-afflicted areas, spearheaded the request for the retailer to get involved. The collective donation comes at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the nation during the country’s 21-day lockdown, highlighted the intent to continue delivering water to areas that do not have water so that people can maintain high levels of hygiene.“Gift of the Givers appreciates Spar’s generous donation at a time when the world has virtually come to a standstill,” said Badr Kazi of the Gift of the Givers Foundation.“This critical donation around the sphere of water augmentation has morphed into a more significant and lifesaving initiative in the context that clean, hygienic and potable water will now also help to maintain basic hygiene levels, which is critical in the fight against Covid-19, he added.The Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent.