How to help Gift of the Givers support medical staff on Covid-19 frontline

Gift of The Givers is crowdfunding via the BackaBuddy platform in support of the medical staff and facilities on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, who will be treating the affected. The funds will empower doctors, nurses and medical staff across South Africa with the supplies and equipment needed for them to carry out this vital work.

Founder of Gift of The Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. Photo credit: Proudly Muslims of South Africa

Vula Mobile joins campaign

“The aim of the campaign is to support high-risk medical professionals on the frontline, dealing with infected patients and the patients themselves both through protective equipment, ventilators and other essential supplies in the quest to preserve life. Right now there is no emergency, but preparing in advance to support overburdened government health facilities is a reasonable approach in the interests of all South Africans. Hence the funds raised will be allocated as mentioned, and if we can escape unscathed, then they will still be directed to upgrading emergency services,” says Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers.To support the campaign, Vula Mobile, a network of over 11,000 health professionals in South Africa, has joined the campaign to help identify the areas in need of support, so that funds can be directed where they are most needed.Since the launch of the crowdfunding campaign earlier this month, a total of R203,863.04 has already been raised with contributions from donors both locally and abroad. By supporting the campaign, donors qualify for a Section 18A tax certificate issued by Gift of the Givers.“Our reason-for-being at BackaBuddy is to enable communities of people to come together to do something positive. In the face of Covid-19, we want to help build a movement of people who support the doctors, nurses and medical staff treating those who fall ill. This pandemic is bigger than any ideology, we need to stand together as a nation, private, corporate and government to give us the best chance we have of containing the pandemic in South Africa,” says Patrick Schofield, BackaBuddy CEO.