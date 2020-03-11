Over-All Gear donates Toughees school shoes

Over-All Gear, a long-standing customer of Bata South Africa, recently donated 100 pairs of girls Toughees school shoes to Inchanga Primary School.

Over-All Gear, established in 2008, is a black female-owned company and supplier of safety wear and protective gear along with large scale printing for small and major businesses in and around Durban.The handover, which took place in February 2020 at Inchanga Primary School in Camperdown, Durban, was attended by Seema Raghuibar, a director of Over-All Gear.“This school, unfortunately, receives little support and buildings in the school are dilapidated as a result of wear and tear. Despite the difficulties, the school boats well-mannered and respectful learners, supported by teachers who go far beyond their call of duty to assist the learners,” comments Raghuiber.Raghuibar, who is also a member of the organisation Food for Life, recently visited Inchanga Primary School and noticed that many learners were without school shoes. Having recently weathered their own storms associated with tough times in their industry, Over-All Gear was in the perfect position and mindset to give back and having leftover stock from their school run and so decided to donate them to the school.“Bata South Africa commends Over-All Gear for taking this opportunity to better the lives of children in their outlying community. Improving lives, with a specific focus on children and providing an opportunity for them to improve their potential is a key focus of the which is played out through Bata Children’s Programme (BCP),” added Swastika Juggernath, Bata South Africa, marketing manager.“A pair of shoes not only protect a child’s feet but provides them with the confidence,” added Juggernath.