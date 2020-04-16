Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Health & Safety Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Mpact Versapak: Responds to urgent market need with face shield

Issued by: Mpact Plastics
Mpact Versapak has once again proved their innovative customer-centric approach to business by developing and prototyping a new face shield in a matter of days.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mpact Versapak team moved quickly to address a pressing need for face shields to help reduce the spread of the disease.

“We at Mpact Versapak pride ourselves in anticipating and quickly responding to customer needs through product innovation and development”, reports Rian Swart, National Sales Manager. “In this critical time this is another way we can do our part in fighting this pandemic.”

This business approach puts Mpact Versapak at the forefront of their industry for innovation and prototyping. The face shield, produced from PET and PP, both fully recyclable materials, can be used in applications where full facial coverage is required and the facial area needs to be protected from mucous, splashes, sprays and spatter. The 280mm length, ‘one size fits all’ shield is also suitable for applications where the face needs to be protected from moving particles such as light debris. It is suitable to use with safety goggles, spectacles, over facemasks and respiratory mouthpieces. Its lightweight and durable design also makes it comfortable to adjust and wear. Although easy to clean and re-use, the visor may be used as a disposable unit in certain applications such as frontline healthcare workers.

The Mpact Versapak face shield is available in packs of 200 units, visors and headbands packed separately. The visor can also be purchased separately from the headband, in order to ensure that the user always has access to clear undamaged and uncontaminated shield.

For more information on our face shield, kindly contact us on 021 877 5500 or contact us via .

click to enlarge


Mpact Plastics' press office

Mpact Plastics Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact's integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact's total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers inthe rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor. Mpact | 011 994 5500 | www.mpact.co.za | info@mpact.co.za
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Mpact Plastics, Mpact Versapak

Top stories

Is there a queue? New tool estimates waiting time at supermarkets
Mpact Versapak: Responds to urgent market need with face shield

Issued by Mpact Plastics

Tiger Brands shuts Durban bakery following Covid-19 infections
Woolworths rolls out drive-through click and collect shopping service

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.