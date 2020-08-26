Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Danfoss Cooling launches free-to-attend Refrigeration Academy

26 Aug 2020
In the interest of knowledge sharing, Danfoss South Africa's Cooling team has embarked on a virtual training curriculum geared to address a broad range of refrigeration content. The Danfoss Refrigeration Academy is targeted at the general public, with no cost to attendees.


Danfoss notes that this training curriculum is not accredited to any higher learning institute, but will allow for a deeper understanding of basic design and application elements, and may lend itself as a basis for future career developments in this field.

The Danfoss Refrigeration Academy is focused on delivering structured, online training events in a more formal way than conventional webinars, to offer a tangible benefit upon completion. These training sessions will be diarised as to not infringe too heavily on enrollees’ daily work schedule, and provision will be made for recordings on demand, for those with commitments, which might not afford them the time to attend live sessions.

This refrigeration academy has its launch date set for 3 September 2020, and will host two 45-minute sessions, initially on Tuesdays and Thursdays (09:00 - 09:45 and 15:00 - 15:45). When basic topics are covered, the second session would be a repeat on the same day, to allow audiences a choice to attend either a morning or afternoon presentation.

In instances where more complex topics are presented, the session will be split into a first half in the morning, leaving the remainder of the presentation for the afternoon slot. Deep-dive sessions will be hosted during evenings or weekends, for the more technical- and mathematical-minded attendees.

These training modules will coincide with a self-study element, and Danfoss E-Learning modules, to ensure all elements are covered, beyond the curriculum.

For more information on how to enroll, please contact: Kavir Sewlall moc.ssofnad@kllalwes
Read more: cold chain, refrigeration, cooling, heating

