LG empowers young South Africans with key skills to thrive in digital age

As a global leader in advanced electronics, LG has recognised the importance of technology in education; a cause that's particularly relevant during Youth Month.
In the first quarter of 2021, release QLFS Q1 2021.pdf 46.3%
of South Africans between the ages of 15 and 34 were unemployed, illustrating the severity of youth unemployment in the country as a pressing socio-economic challenge. But with continued advances in technology shaping the future of work, there is also an increasing number of job opportunities for those with the right digital skills to access them.
Because of the lack of infrastructure and digital literacy, many young South Africans from disadvantaged backgrounds have little to no access to information and communications technologies (ICT). Since many students cannot participate in online remote learning, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated this digital divide, and although action has been taken to accelerate digital skills and access for many South Africans, there’s still a long road ahead.
According to Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021
, in South Africa almost half-a-million users registered for a range of courses, including machine learning from Stanford University, the science of well-being, and learning how to learn and 55% of South African user-base is learning these courses on mobile – which is higher than the rest of Africa.
LG is committed to playing its part in bridging the digital divide by providing in-house training to help more people gain access to the relevant knowledge and technical skills needed in today’s electronic display industry. This training includes navigating LG’s Commercial WebOS, remote control of LG’s Digital Signage, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) software, and how to properly install, set up and calibrate LG video wall technology.
In addition, LG recently announced a partnership with a leading technology-focused educational institution, Forge Academy. The academy provides training for African students for future careers that will rely on cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, data science, and cybersecurity. In response to the government’s need to train and equip the youth in this industry.
“We believe that training and developing the youth in the ICT space is crucial for the growth of our country and continent. By receiving support for the leaders in this arena, we are not only changing the lives of young individuals but also fostering economic prosperity in an increasingly digital age," explained Martine Solomon, partner at Forge Academy.
By enabling young minds to participate in sectors that depend on the Fourth Industrial Revelation, Forge Academy empowers the youth with skills that will be more relevant in today’s digital economy. In April 2021, as part of the International Girls in ICT Day, LG collaborated with Forge Academy to help promote career opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for young girls in South Africa.
Deuk Soo Ahn, president of LG South Africa, added, “As a future-facing technology company, LG believes that digital skills are fundamental for the success of future generations. Through our ongoing partnership with Forge Academy, in-house training, and other educational initiatives, LG will continue to put the youth first.”
Through ongoing partnerships like these and LG’s continuous efforts to provide training in the ICT industry, the electronics company helps provide access and opportunities to young people so that they can enter and contribute to the field. As a global corporate citizen, LG has continued to show its commitment to education and youth development, using its products and services to support local communities, increase social value, and empower young people across the country. Its these values and actions that show that LG will continue to develop technology that cares, build partnerships based on trust, and create a better tomorrow for society.