    Finance

    Ageas to become UK's third-largest insurer with £1.3bn esure acquisition

    Belgian insurer Ageas has agreed to acquire UK-based motor and home insurance provider esure from Bain Capital for £1.3bn (approximately $1.7bn). This strategic move aims to position Ageas as the third-largest personal lines insurance platform in the UK.​
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    Founded in 2000 by Peter Wood, esure offers motor and home insurance products, including brands like Sheilas' Wheels and First Alternative. Bain Capital took esure private in a £1.21bn deal in 2018.

    Under Bain's ownership, esure underwent a significant digital transformation, adopting a technology platform developed by EIS for policy administration and automated claims handling. As a result, esure is recognised for its robust digital presence and effectiveness on price comparison websites. In 2024, it generated over £1bn in gross written premiums.

    Full integration of esure into Ageas’s operations is anticipated by 2027. The acquisition is expected to expand Ageas UK's customer base and boost annual revenues to £3.25bn by 2028.

