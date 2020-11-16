Ackermans selects Zebra Technologies' mobile computing solution to modernise store operations

Zebra Technologies Corporation
(NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that South African fashion retailer, Ackermans selected Zebra’s TC20 mobile computer
to facilitate its migration from Windows to Android to increase the efficiency of its front and back of store operations and deliver the highest quality customer experience.
“Zebra’s TC20 mobile computers provide streamlined operations management, which is essential for us at front and back of store in today’s retail environment,” said Marius Jordaan, Operations Project Manager, Ackermans. “We look forward to leveraging Zebra’s Android powered devices in many of our stores to create the best customer experience.”
Ackermans wanted to update its legacy operating system (OS) with a reliable solution that could support its comprehensive platform. The retailer needed a multi-function device for its front and back of store operations with the capability of RFID integration to help future ready its technology investment. Zebra’s TC20 mobile computer gives the retailer’s front-line workers ease of use with a familiar OS. Psionet, a Zebra PartnerConnect Registered Reseller assisted with the operational business application development for this solution. Ackermans will roll out 1,800 devices across several of its retail locations.
“Ackermans has worked with Zebra Technologies for more than a decade, and we’re thrilled our retail business solutions continue to help optimise its in-store operations management,” said David Gozalo, Regional Sales Director, Zebra Technologies. “The TC20 mobile computer will drive significant impact for Ackermans as it provides all the features needed to save time and money while increasing sales and boosting the profitability of its stores.”Key takeaways
- One of South Africa’s largest fashion retailers, Ackermans, will start utilising Zebra’s TC20 mobile computer for its front and back of store operations to increase productivity and customer satisfaction.
- Zebra’s TC20 mobile computer has built-in RFID capability, helping future ready Ackerman’s technology investment, along with ease of use and other benefits.
- Ackermans will phase out its legacy Windows Mobile operating system and migrate to Android with the adoption of Zebra’s TC20 mobile computers.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com
