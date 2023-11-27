AWISCA Supply Chain Game Changer Award winners announced

The 2023 Supply Chain Game Changers Awards recognises outstanding professionals and entrepreneurs dedicated to sustainable practices in procurement, transport and logistics

Image supplied

The winners of the highly anticipated African Women in Supply Chain Association (AWISCA) Supply Chain Game Changer Awards were revealed at a prestigious ceremony held on 17 November 2023. The annual awards recognise and celebrate the incredible achievements and ground-breaking contributions of companies and individuals who have revolutionised the supply chain industry landscape through exceptional leadership.

The awards, now in their second year, attracted numerous submissions from across Africa. A panel of industry experts thoroughly assessed each entry, based on criteria such as their impact on the supply chain industry, advocacy, influence, mentorship, coaching, and overall contribution to building skills and capacity in the industry.

The ceremony, held at Capital on the Park in Sandton, unveiled the winners across various categories as follows:

1. Life Achievement in Supply Chain: Garry Marshall, chief executive officer of the South African Express Parcel Association (SAEPA) was honoured for his visionary leadership in the transport and logistics industries over a significant period of time, creating sustainable continuation through excellence, collaboration mentorship and coaching .

2. Youth to watch: Lindokuhle Ngubane: Key Account Manager - DP World. An emerging leader in supply chain, Lindokuhle’s track record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contributing to the profession with increased levels of leadership and responsibility.

3. Academic of the Year: Prof Micheline Naude - Academic Leader: Marketing & Supply Chain Management, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. This award is given to an academic who strives to develop capabilities in the supply chain profession and who contributes to the body of knowledge within the profession.

4. CPO/ Supply Chain Executive of the Year: Linda Reddy - Group Head in Supply Chain at Nandos. Recognising impactful leadership, dedication and commitment to the practice of supply chain within an organisation, this award looks at an individual’s contribution to greater awareness of the nature and significance of supply chain.

5. Diversity awards: Annah Ngxeketo, chief executive officer of Mamoja Trading & Project. The award celebrates an organisation that promotes diversity, equity and social inclusion in their own operations.

6. Transport & Logistics Company of the Year: Chipo Mabota - managing director of Cooper & Jones Global Logistics. This award recognises a women’s organisation making a significant contribution in transport and logistics to inspire change and breaking the bias in the transport sector.

7. Supply Chain Advocate Award: Mihlali Gqada – Freight Logistics Specialist at the Department of Transport. The award is for an individual who shows passion for positive advocacy and enhancements for inclusion, using their platform to highlight issues and influencing positive change globally in the areas of procurement and or logistics.

8. Mentor of the Year: Shevon Kotiah – category planner from Famous Brands. This award recognises mentors who have demonstrated their long-standing commitment to mentoring and coaching - either professionals or entrepreneurs - in the procurement, transport and logistics fraternity.

"We are thrilled to honour these exceptional companies and individuals who are transforming the supply chain landscape," said Lebogang Letsoalo, founder of AWISCA and CEO of Sincpoint.

"Their significant impact on sustainable practices and visionary leadership are defining the future of supply chain management."

The event also shed light on the future of transport and logistics in enabling the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA). An insightful leadership fireside chat comprising the heads of the Road Freight Association (RFA), the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) and the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport: South Africa CILTSA), and Sincpoint, highlighted areas such as skills development, harmonisation, infrastructure development and policy reforms for logistics to enable the realisation of AfCFTA successfully.

The 2023 AWISCA Supply Chain Game Changers Awards stood as a testament to the unwavering commitment, leadership and dedication exhibited by the procurement, transport and logistics community, underscoring the crucial role of supply chain in shaping efficient economies and the future for Africa.