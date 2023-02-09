Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaLGDistellSASQuickEasy SoftwareThe Publicity WorkshopBataBizcommunity.comInsight SurveyMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Steinhoff raises R4.9bn from selling Pepkor shares

9 Feb 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
Debt-laden Steinhoff International said on Thursday, 9 February it had raised R4.9bn by selling 265 million shares, or 7.2%, of discount retail subsidiary Pepkor Holdings.
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Steinhoff shares dropped 13.64% at the market open. Pepkor shares dipped 1.02%.

Following the sale via an accelerated book-building process, Steinhoff's interest in Pepkor – owner of brands Pep, Ackermans, Shoe City, JD Group and The Building Company – will reduce to about 43.8% from 51%.

"Proceeds from the placing will in due course be used to de-leverage Steinhoff's capital structure," the retail holding company, which also has operations in Europe, the United States and Australia, said.

The company added it continued to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group.

Pepkor has been doing well recently, with shoppers trading down to cheaper brands as high inflation squeezes spending.

Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor's first quarter sales up 6.5% on store expansion

By 30 Jan 2023

Steinhoff has been looking to reduce its group services debt of €10bn through asset sales and listings following a 2017 accounting scandal that prompted about 90 separate legal claims against it.

Last month Steinhoff, which has a primary listing in Frankfurt, raised €315.2m from selling a 6.6% stake in its European retail group Pepco.

NextOptions

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter.
Read more: Pep, JD Group, Ackermans, Pepkor, furniture retail, clothing retail, Steinhoff International, discount retail, Nqobile Dludla

Related

Source: RCL Foods
RCL Foods shares slide 6% as rising costs signal profit fall2 Feb 2023
South African township malls thrive over holiday season - Vukile
South African township malls thrive over holiday season - Vukile2 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at Shoprite31 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor's first quarter sales up 6.5% on store expansion30 Jan 2023
Ackermans sponsors BabyYumYum Parent and Child Sleep Workshop
BabyYumYum.co.zaAckermans sponsors BabyYumYum Parent and Child Sleep Workshop30 Jan 2023
Business accelerators open to furniture, clothing and textile SMEs
Business accelerators open to furniture, clothing and textile SMEs27 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Truworths expects higher profit as sales jump26 Jan 2023
Source: ©Markus Mainka -
AVI says price hikes boost sales, but profits flat26 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz