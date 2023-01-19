Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Euromonitor InternationalVERVEDistellSwitch Energy DrinkLGScan DisplaySmart MediaBizcommunity.comEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Retail trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Woolworths raises profit guidance on Black Friday sales

19 Jan 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
Food and fashion retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd raised its profit growth forecast on Thursday, 18 January saying it now expected half-year earnings to jump as much as 80% on strong Black Friday sales and festive demand.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Brick-and-mortar sales increased substantially as shoppers returned to physical stores, particularly in Australia after prolonged pandemic lockdowns there that kept customers indoor.

Woolworths said it now expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 285.9 and 302.8 cents for the six months ended 25 December, compared with last year's 168.2 cents.

In mid-November, the upmarket retailer had forecast a 20% rise in HEPS before accounting for Black Friday and festive sales.

Data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday that retail sales in the country rose 0.4% year-on-year in November after falling by a revised 0.7% in the previous month.

South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November

19 hours ago

Woolworths' turnover and concession sales increased by 18.5% on-year in the 26 weeks ended 25 December, and by 16.3% in constant currency terms as all businesses of the group expanded.

In South Africa, its fashion, beauty and home businesses saw an 11.2% growth in turnover and concession sales, due to full-price sales and as its turnaround strategy continued to gain traction.

The food business grew turnover and concession sales by 7.6%, despite disruption from rolling power cuts.

David Jones sale: Woolies freed to focus on SA and Country Road businesses
David Jones sale: Woolies freed to focus on SA and Country Road businesses

By 20 Dec 2022

Australia, New Zealand business

In Australia and New Zealand, upmarket department store chain David Jones and fashion group Country Road recovered from pandemic restrictions, as shoppers returned to stores even as increased inflationary pressures weighed on sentiment.

David Jones' turnover and concession sales increased by 31.8%, while sales at Country Road Group grew by 25.5%.

Woolworths said it expected to conclude the sale of David Jones by the end of March.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
Read more: retail sales, Black Friday, Woolworths, clothing retail, Country Road, food retail, David Jones, Nqobile Dludla

Related

South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November19 hours ago
Source: Reuters
Steinhoff jumps after raising $342m from share sale of discounter Pepco21 hours ago
British American Tobacco South Africa proposes restructuring, 200 jobs at risk
British American Tobacco South Africa proposes restructuring, 200 jobs at risk2 days ago
Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts
Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts3 days ago
#FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila
#FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila12 Jan 2023
Source: Guzzle
Woolworths announces new partnership with logistics company Pargo22 Dec 2022
David Jones sale: Woolies freed to focus on SA and Country Road businesses
David Jones sale: Woolies freed to focus on SA and Country Road businesses20 Dec 2022
Source: Sardaka, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Woolworths to sell David Jones to Australian private-equity firm19 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz