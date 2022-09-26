First standalone H&M Home store to open in South Africa

Swedish multinational retailer H&M will open the doors to its first H&M Home store in South Africa on 24 November.

Source: Supplied

The 488m2 store will be located on Level 6 in Sandton City. Until now, H&M Home has existed only as a department or shop-in-shop within existing H&M clothing stores in SA.

In a statement, H&M said the new contemporary store aims to showcase the latest trends and newest products to create an inspiring interior and lifestyle destination, and a vibrant shopping experience for customers.

Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa, commented: “H&M Home has always been about presenting modern design and quality at the best price in an inspiring and sustainable way, and we’re so excited to be opening the doors to our brand-new store in Sandton City.

“Our unique and considered store concept will offer a dynamic shopping experience with a high level of customer service, the latest trends and exciting collaborations.”

According to the brand, the Sandton City store will offer fashion-forward decor and accessories for every room and style.

"The assortment ranges from high-quality bed linen and timeless dinnerware to diversified textiles, with contemporary style and attention to detail at its core. By merging modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices, H&M Home enables interior lovers across the world to create a personal and modern space – a place to feel at home," H&M said.