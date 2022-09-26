Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsDistellSappiMpactHeineken South AfricaQuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsXneeloStoneBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Stock Controller/Storeman Pretoria
  • Front Counter Assistant Johannesburg
  • Shop Assitant/Manager Hout Bay
  • Relationship Manager - E-commerce Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    First standalone H&M Home store to open in South Africa

    26 Sep 2022
    Swedish multinational retailer H&M will open the doors to its first H&M Home store in South Africa on 24 November.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The 488m2 store will be located on Level 6 in Sandton City. Until now, H&M Home has existed only as a department or shop-in-shop within existing H&M clothing stores in SA.

    In a statement, H&M said the new contemporary store aims to showcase the latest trends and newest products to create an inspiring interior and lifestyle destination, and a vibrant shopping experience for customers.

    Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa, commented: “H&M Home has always been about presenting modern design and quality at the best price in an inspiring and sustainable way, and we’re so excited to be opening the doors to our brand-new store in Sandton City.

    “Our unique and considered store concept will offer a dynamic shopping experience with a high level of customer service, the latest trends and exciting collaborations.”

    SA brand Neimil given platform to shine in H&M
    SA brand Neimil given platform to shine in H&M

    By 8 Nov 2021

    According to the brand, the Sandton City store will offer fashion-forward decor and accessories for every room and style.

    "The assortment ranges from high-quality bed linen and timeless dinnerware to diversified textiles, with contemporary style and attention to detail at its core. By merging modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices, H&M Home enables interior lovers across the world to create a personal and modern space – a place to feel at home," H&M said.

    NextOptions
    Read more: H&M, Sandton City, home decor, homeware retail, Caroline Nelson, H&M Home, home retail

    Related

    H&M launches science and tech initiative to empower female students in SA
    H&M launches science and tech initiative to empower female students in SA15 Sep 2022
    TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation
    TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation5 Sep 2022
    H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move
    H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move4 Aug 2022
    Mr Price Home collabs with female design talent for Women's Month collection
    Mr Price Home collabs with female design talent for Women's Month collection1 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    TFG reports first-quarter sales jump, shares rise29 Jul 2022
    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination
    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination27 Jul 2022
    Source: ©jewhyte -
    H&M to cease operations in Russia19 Jul 2022
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?15 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz