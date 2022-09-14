Industries

    Retail concept We Are Egg expands to Joburg

    14 Sep 2022
    Modern department store concept We Are Egg is set to open the doors to its second store, this time located at The Zone @ Rosebank, Johannesburg on 29 September 2022.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Egg was initially launched mid-pandemic in Cavendish Square, Cape Town in December 2020. The multi-brand retail concept is the result of a 50-50 joint venture between Old Mutual Property and retail mavens Paul Simon and Arie Fabian.

    Inspired by Selfridges

    The new 3,0002 Rosebank store has been designed with the Johannesburg customer in mind, and has been built on a similar model to the iconic UK-based Selfridges department store.

    "Selfridges has changed the way we shop and has shaped global culture; the iconic department store is one of the biggest department stores in London and one of the most modern. Much like Selfridges, We Are Egg Rosebank is a mecca for not only fashion enthusiasts, but all lovers of high-end retail experiences appealing to the hyper-connected Joburg customer," the retailer said.

    Curated experience

    The Egg Rosebank store will house a curated selection of local and international men’s, women's and kids' fashion, alongside beauty, home and jewellery departments and a restaurant & bar offering.

    Among the brands that will be on offer are Rich Mnisi, Diane Paris, Puma, Converse, New Balance, Birkenstock, The North Face, Crystal Birch, Culture of Brave, Swiitch Beauty, Lelive, Skoon, Granadilla Swim, Rosey & Vittori, Crocs, Skelcore and Goodleaf.

    By 11 Dec 2020

    Describing the decision to open a store in Rosebank, the retailer said that as a trendy spot in Johannesburg, the suburb has become increasingly popular with tenants due to its pedestrian-friendly community and the precinct is now winning the race for tenants against Sandton. Conveniently located between various different key city nodes, Rosebank’s scale supports both corporate and residential buildings, making for an intriguing lifestyle mix.

    "With so much to see and do, Rosebank is a must-experience destination when visiting Jozi – even if you’re a Jozi resident. It is also a stop on the Gautrain and 50% of buyers in Rosebank in the last year have been between 18 to 35 years, indicating that it is becoming the next 'it' spot among young professionals and first-home buyers providing broad access to the right customers, an influx of local and international businesses, embassies and hottest new restaurants and hotels," the company said.

    We Are Egg opens at The Zone @ Rosebank on Thursday 29 September 2022.

    Read more: Paul Simon, Old Mutual Property, department stores, The Zone @ Rosebank, fashion retail, omnichannel retail, physical retail, Arie Fabian, Egg

