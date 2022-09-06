Puma South Africa grows retail footprint

The brand has brought back its popular Select Pop Up Store, home to Puma's top-end collabs and streetwear collections like Puma X Ami, Vogue and Coco-Cola. The Select Pop Up Store opened on Spring Day, 1 September in Loop Street, Cape Town.
New full-price stores to open in October 2022 are in the Mall of the North in Polokwane and at the Somerset Mall in Somerset West. Meanwhile, the full-price store in Menlyn has been enlarged and reopens in September 2022 with an updated layout hosting a variety of product options in Motorsport, Sportstyle, Teamsport and Kids.
Puma will also relaunch the Springfield Factory Outlet Store in Durban, which was destroyed in the 2021 riots, with the 800m2 retail floor space to reopen in September 2022. Additionally, a new factory outlet store will open in East Point Johannesburg in October 2022.