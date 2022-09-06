Industries

    Puma South Africa grows retail footprint

    6 Sep 2022
    Sportswear and athleisure brand Puma has expanded its brick-and-mortar retail footprint with the addition of five new stores, including full-price and factory outlets stores as well as a Select Pop Up store.
    Puma Select. Source: Supplied
    Puma Select. Source: Supplied

    The brand has brought back its popular Select Pop Up Store, home to Puma's top-end collabs and streetwear collections like Puma X Ami, Vogue and Coco-Cola. The Select Pop Up Store opened on Spring Day, 1 September in Loop Street, Cape Town.

    Puma Select. Source: Supplied
    Puma Select. Source: Supplied

    New full-price stores to open in October 2022 are in the Mall of the North in Polokwane and at the Somerset Mall in Somerset West. Meanwhile, the full-price store in Menlyn has been enlarged and reopens in September 2022 with an updated layout hosting a variety of product options in Motorsport, Sportstyle, Teamsport and Kids.

    Puma Select. Source: Supplied
    Puma Select. Source: Supplied

    Puma will also relaunch the Springfield Factory Outlet Store in Durban, which was destroyed in the 2021 riots, with the 800m2 retail floor space to reopen in September 2022. Additionally, a new factory outlet store will open in East Point Johannesburg in October 2022.


    “We have expanded our footprint of Puma stores to cater to the growing demands of our thriving Puma fam,” said Kirill Kazarov, head of retail Puma South Africa. “We also are able to increase in-store stock levels including plus-size options and our sustainability product.”
