    Dis-Chem profit jumps as drugs demand rebounds

    4 Nov 2021
    Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by pent-up demand for medicines and vaccines after the easing of pandemic lockdowns.

    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Business confidence in South Africa has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as retailers see increased demand and footfall thanks to Covid-19 vaccination drives, easing restrictions and stimulus measures. Dis-Chem's revenue surged 19.2% over the past two months.

    Dis-Chem, which runs the second-largest chain of pharmacies in South Africa and competes with Clicks Group, said it had administered 405,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses during the half-year ended August, with that number increasing to 860,000 by the end of October.

    However, a disproportionate rise in sales of lower-margin products related to Covid-19 during and after the second and third pandemic waves left transactional gross margin behind sales growth year-on-year, the company said.

    The company's headline earnings per share, a key metric of profit for South African companies, came in at 48.7 cents for the half-year ended August, the drug store chain said. Revenue rose 16.6% to R14.9bn.
    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Dis-Chem, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, pharmacy retail, Covid-19 vaccination

