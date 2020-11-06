Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Mara Phones begins SA retail rollout with Soweto store opening

6 Nov 2020
Mara Phones has opened the doors to its first franchise Mara Experience Store, located at Maponya Mall in Soweto. The store launch comes a year after Mara Phones, a subsidiary of Dubai-headquartered Mara Corporation, opened South Africa's first smartphone manufacturing facility at the Dube TradePort in KwaZulu-Natal.


The company described the opening of the two Mara Phones facilities – one retail and one manufacturing – within a short space of time as a bold step for the African smartphone brand "in a challenging but promising environment". Mara Phones plans to launch a total of 50 experience stores, both company-owned and independently operated, before the end of 2022.

The new franchise store in Soweto is owned by local broadcaster, philanthropist and businesswoman Chante Jantjies.

“Opening the first Mara Experience Store in Soweto’s first mall makes a positive statement about our belief in our bright African future and it connects us to the most populous and bustling places on the continent. As a young South African businesswoman, this is where I can best contribute to our economic upliftment by providing the technology that will help usher in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Jantjies.

Chanté Jantjies

“Mara Phones provides quality products at affordable prices and that really appeals to me. Africans don’t have to accept second-best and we don’t have to always pay a premium for what comes standard in the rest of the world. This is our smartphone brand and we are going to use it to connect Mzanzi’s heartbeat,” she added.

The Soweto store enables customers to experience the look and feel of Mara Phones devices while being able to interact with Mara Phones technical specialists. The store will stock the latest Mara Phones devices as well as accessories including phone covers and screen protectors.


Central to succeeding in South Africa’s most storied urban area is local consumer buy-in. “Loyalty is achieved by contributing to the community and we are going to continue creating experience and development opportunities for educated, yet inexperienced young South Africans and we have ensured that the people hired in the store are young individuals from Soweto,” Jantjies said.

Sylvester Taku, head of growth at Mara Phones South Africa, commented, “The launch of the first Mara Experience Store cements our commitment to expand our retail footprint in South Africa and to make it easier for customers to experience and purchase our smartphones and we are thrilled that the first store is opened by Ms Jantjies, an astute and renowned South African business woman and broadcaster."
Comment

Read more: mobile phones, smartphones, Maponya Mall, Made in SA, retail franchise

Related

Retail franchise PNA expands store footprint19 Oct 2020
#DoBizZA: Fulfilling the potential of South African fashion28 Sep 2020
#DoBizZA: Best Little Guide helps South Africans shop local23 Sep 2020
#DoBizZA: Buy local, drink responsibly to kickstart craft beer recovery22 Sep 2020
#DoBizZA: How local brands can leverage their 'made in SA' status to entice shoppers17 Sep 2020
The Watershed reopens with new 'made in Africa' beauty offering2 Sep 2020
Localisation: Supporting a strong recovery in SA manufacturing1 Sep 2020
Emerging designers called to enter PnP Clothing mentorship project1 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz