Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

UCook gets physical with Pick n Pay partnership

15 Sep 2020
Pick n Pay has expanded its frozen food range to stock UCook's new range of ready-made frozen Craft Meals, created by some of South Africa's top chefs. This will be the first time UCook customers can buy their meals from a physical store.


The exclusive retail partnership means customers can now pick up any of the eight restaurant-quality frozen Craft Meals in 15 selected Pick n Pay stores across Cape Town. Based on customer feedback, the partnership will be expanded to more stores nationwide.

Surge in interest for frozen meals


According to John Bradshaw, retail executive for marketing at Pick n Pay, consumer interest in frozen meals continues to grow.

“There was a surge in interest for frozen meals at the start of lockdown when customers couldn’t get their favourite restaurant meal. There continues to be a strong interest as customers seek convenient wholesome meals that aren’t fast food but ones that can be enjoyed at home with no cooking or fuss," he says.

The UCook frozen craft meal range ticks this box of innovation. The new range features eight meals in three different categories: Odyssey, Artisan and Nourish. Each meal has been developed by celebrated chefs and contains fresh, nutritious ingredients. The flavour is locked in through flash freezing, ensuring the freshest meal once heated. They're available in single portions or a serving of two or four.

Created by renowned chefs


The Artisan range includes authentic, traditional dishes that have been mastered by renowned chefs, and unadulterated by trends. Award-winning executive chef of The Oyster Box, Kevin Joseph, is behind the Durban Lamb Curry and the Vegetable Korma & Saag dishes.

Known for his Italian-inspired dishes having spent time working in restaurants across Italy – and even winning Italy’s version of Masterchef – Lapo Magni has created the Melanzane alla Parmigiana and Lasagne alla Bolognese dish for the range.

The Odyssey range lets customers explore the foodie landscape and discover new flavour combinations and cuisines across regions or traditions.

The range currently includes a Smoked Salmon Mac and Cheese and Pulled Beef Enchilada dish created by Ollie Swart, head chef of notable Western Cape catering company, Annalise Catering.

The Nourish range is created by Sarah Graham, well-known cookbook author and TV cook, and includes a Vegan Cottage Pie and Chicken Cacciatore.

Partnering with innovative startups


The Craft Meals join Pick n Pay’s growing frozen range which, this year, has expanded to include healthy frozen ready-to-eat meals and snacking options, including new plant-based options.

Bradshaw concludes, “We’ve seen how customers have enjoyed the opportunity to pick up their favourite frozen meals from our stores to enjoy conveniently at home. We are expecting similar feedback for the UCook meals as they make a convenient addition to any freezer for a quick and easy heat-and-eat lunch or dinner solution.

"We are really excited about what we can achieve when we partner with energetic startups, such as UCook. Adding our distribution to their innovation means we are able to give our customers something pretty special."
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: frozen food, Pick n Pay, food retail, grocery retail, John Bradshaw, convenience meals, UCOOK

Related

Walmart to trial drone deliveries of health and wellness products1 day ago
Shoprite, Woolworths, PnP and Dis-Chem pull TRESemmé off shelves10 Sep 2020
Shoprite plans to close stores in Kenya9 Sep 2020
Plant-based innovation trends - now and beyond 20207 Sep 2020
Daily Maverick 168 pilot edition well-received7 Sep 2020
Spar appoints Brett Botten as group CEO4 Sep 2020
Covid-19 has hit SMEs in SA's food sector hard. What can be done to help them1 Sep 2020
What retailers can learn from social media feedback during Covid-1918 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz