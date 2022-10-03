Woolworths names Brian Mtongana as executive creative director

Woolworths has appointed Brian Mtongana as executive creative director as the retailer looks to bolster its marketing leadership team. Mtongana assumes his new role immediately.

Brian Mtongana, executive creative director at Woolworths. Source: Supplied

In his former role as design director, Mtongana has been a creative custodian of the Woolworths brand for over 13 years. His oversight of the Woolies brand expression and execution now extends to include the integration of all creative touchpoints.

Recognised locally and internationally, Mtongana currently serves as Loeries Awards jury president. He boasts a wealth of creative and brand-building experience both locally and abroad, cutting his teeth designing the patch for Mark Shuttleworth’s spacesuit.

He collaborated with international design heavyweights Vince Frost and the late Massimo Vignelli in the development and implementation of Woolworths' refreshed corporate identity in 2010 and has also led the creative development of some of Woolworths' leading brand projects.



Extending the brand leadership table

Woolworths interim chief marketing officer, Kate Fordyce said, “We are delighted to have someone of Brian’s calibre around our brand leadership table. Brian’s experience and strong creative leadership has earned the respect and admiration of many in the creative industry in South Africa and around the world.

“His ability to drive innovative thinking and inspire a new outlook on critical business challenges has been proven time and again, and I know his wisdom and expertise will be invaluable as we take our Woolworths brand to new heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mtongana said, “I am honoured to be working for the Woolies brand. I am excited to be called to lead their creative offering, and a formidable team that puts ‘making an impact that matters at the heart’ into everything they do. Woolworths is on a journey of creating new, impactful and more purposeful ways to connect and engage with its customers, and I am delighted to be part of this journey and to help shape these stories.”