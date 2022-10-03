South Africans selected for BoF 500 Global Fashion Leader Index

Lucilla Booyzen, director of South African Fashion Week, and Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and executive chair of African Fashion International (AFI), have been elected to's (BoF) annual, an authoritative index of the professionals shaping the $2.4tn global fashion industry.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and executive chair of African Fashion International and Lucilla Booyzen, director of South African Fashion Week. Source: Supplied

The BoF 500 was launched in 2013 and is regarded as an authoritative index of the professionals shaping the $2.4tn global fashion industry.

As the name suggests, the index began as a list of the 500 most influential people in the global fashion industry, but BoF has annually added new names to the ever-growing group which now includes 1,193 people representing more than 70 nationalities, based in more than 45 countries. According to BoF, the 2022 additions form the most diverse and global index cohort to date.

The 103 new additions to the index were announced on 30 September and was celebrated at a gala event in Paris on 1 October 2022.

Other new members to the index from the African continent include Adama Ndiaye, founder of Senegal’s Dakar Fashion Week; Nigerian designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture; SoleRebels founder Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Claudia Lumor, Glitz Africa chief executive and editor-in-chief; content creator Khaby Lame; Laureen Kouassi-Olsson, founder and chief executive of Birimian Ventures; Karim Tazi, founder and chief executive of Marwa; and model and photographer Malick Bodian.

Those who make the list are hand-picked by the editors of The Business of Fashion, based on nominations received from current BoF 500 members as well as thorough data analysis and research.

Booyzen and Moloi-Motsepe now join fellow South African members forming part of the index, including Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont; Khanyi Dhlomo, founder of Ndalo Media; Nkosiyati Khumalo, editor of Apple Music South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa; Hanneli Rupert, owner of Merchants on Long and Okapi; Ian Moir, group chief executive officer of Woolworths; Alice Heusser and Olivia Kennaway, cofounders of Lalesso, and Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to be invited to join this exceptional circle of global fashion industry leaders. I truly regard this as the pinnacle of my personal and life-long dedication to carving a place for South Africa’s creative talent on the world stage,” commented Booyzen.