Retail Marketing News South Africa

Wijn Tastemaker's Series spotlights SA wine professionals

14 Sep 2020
Wijn, a boutique wine bar and online store based in Paarl, has launched the Wijn Tastemakers Series on YouTube, which puts professionals in South Africa's wine industry in the spotlight.


From winemaking to wine marketing, The Tastemaker's Series will share the stories of the individuals involved in shaping and delighting consumers' taste in vino.

"At Wijn we believe in shining the light on those that move the industry we love so much, forward. From winemakers to vineologists to influencers and marketers. Wine is about so much more than just the contents of the bottle.

"Through the Tastemaker's Series we hope to give wine lovers a glimpse under the cork. To share the stories of those that work the soils, pick the grapes, produce the wines and help to get it in the glasses of those that taste, drink and enjoy it," says co-founder of Wijn, Sarette van den Heever.



The first chapter in the series, titled The Woman's Edition, is inspired by Women's Month and will profile some of the inspirational women in the local wine industry. The first episode launched on Tuesday, 8 September, and forthcoming episodes will be released weekly on YouTube.

Wijn, which opened just nine months before the Covid-19 lockdown and accompanying alcohol ban, strives to introduce South Africans to quality, hard-to-find wines produced by small producers.

“As illustrated again by Tim Atkin in his recent South African 2020 Special Report, South African wines are indeed world class and align fully with our intention of the Wijn Tastemaker Series,” says Van den Heever.
Read more: SA Wine, women in wine

News


