Carboardeaux move over, meet Journey's End x Interpunkt's new wine range in paperboard bottles

Journey's End Vineyards, in collaboration with Interpunkt, have launched a new wine brand packaged in sustainable paperboard bottles - a first in South Africa.

Journey’s End x Interpunkt Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz in sustainable paperboard bottles

The W.O. Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz, produced by Journey’s End, were launched exclusively in select Checkers, Checkers Hyper supermarkets, as well as in Checkers LiquorShop stores on 31 May 2023. Made from 100% recyclable paperboard outers, the bottles are reportedly five times lighter than a normal glass bottle alternative, with a lower carbon footprint.

As well as the evident sustainability benefits, Interpunkt also aims to make wine more engaging, accessible and inclusive, particularly for new and occasional wine drinkers, by removing the specialist and potentially intimidating language often used on labels. The South African Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz varietals, both IPW certified, are described simply as ‘fresh and zesty’ and ‘juicy and easy drinking’ respectively.

Interpunkt founder and international wine buyer, Andrew Ingham firmly believes that the consumer should be put first, and offered delicious, sustainable wines without the fuss: "All too often wine brands are talking and selling to one group only; the wine engaged. Yet the biggest group of wine drinkers (68%) are new to wine, occasional wine drinkers or unengaged. By introducing wine drinkers to a new accessible brand in forward-thinking packaging, which also prioritises trusted, ethically and sustainably sourced grapes, I believe we can show people that good wine is for everyone."

Sustainable partnership

Finding like-minded partners for this project was integral to Ingham and the Interpunkt brand, and Journey’s End was approached not only for its excellent wines and acclaimed winemakers, Leon Esterhuizen and Mike Dawson, but also for its own sustainable and ethical accreditations. The Helderberg-based vineyard has twice won the Ethical Company of the Year award in 2020 and 2021 at The Drinks Business Green Awards convened by the UK liquor trade magazine, as well as the Water Management Award in 2021. Journey’s End is also a WWF Conservation Champion, carbon negative and a founding member of Sustainable Wine Roundtable. In addition, the winery was the second in South Africa to convert to solar power in 2014.

Journeys End Vineyards Cellar

Managing director of Journey’s End, Rollo Gabb, adds: "Sustainable wine production is at the very heart of what we do at Journey’s End. As such, we are hugely excited to be working with Andrew producing wines in a paperboard bottle for the first time in South Africa. After two years of trying to find a bottler who was prepared to take the challenge, slow the lines down and adapt their equipment for the paperboard bottle, we are excited to have finally found the right partner for the job in South Africa, and we are all raring to go."