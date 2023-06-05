Klaus Plenge named MD for Tetra Pak Southern Africa

Multinational food packaging and processing company Tetra Pak has appointed Klaus Plenge as its managing director for Southern Africa.

Klaus Plenge, managing director for Tetra Pak Southern Africa.

Plenge has more than 16 years of experience in sales, product management and marketing in multinational companies across South America, Central America, and other regions.

He started his journey with Tetra Pak as an intern in 2005. Since then he has filled different positions in the marketing and sales departments.

Tetra Pak points out that Plenge has deep knowledge of profit & loss, ROI and key account management, and he has proven leadership ability and a track record overcoming complex business challenges.

Following the announcement that Tetra Pak joined Petco in an increased effort to drive the collection and recycling of liquid board packaging, Plenge will also focus on leveraging current strategic partnerships and developing new alignments in line with the company’s focus on food solutions and sustainability.

“I am looking forward to leading the young and talented Southern Africa team during an important era for the group as the realisation of our Pinetown plant upgrade starts to become apparent. South Africa is a market that has lots of potential and many ongoing projects. I am confident that the R500m investment, announced in November 2021 will contribute to boosting the regional and national economy.”

Furthermore, it will increase Tetra Pak’s production capability allowing it to extend its reach to support more customers; and has the additional benefits of direct and indirect job creation and the potential to produce less CO2 emissions by using less energy and water in processing.

Driving employee progression

“We are keen on competence advancement and career progression of our people. Our purpose is we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere and we promise to protect what’s good: food, people, and the planet,” says Plenge.

Plenge graduated from the Universidad de Lima in Peru with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an international master's in business administration at Purdue University Krannert School of Management. He has completed several programmes at different universities including a High Potentials Leadership Programme from Harvard Business School.

Tetra Pak marketing director, Lebohang Mothobi-Tilo, commented: “We are delighted that Klaus has joined our team as the new head and will be instrumental in our ongoing programme to train and upskill our employees.

Under his leadership, we are excited to see the realisation of the Pinetown plant investment and Tetra Pak’s firm commitment to strategic partnerships which align with our commitment to a low-carbon circular economy. We believe that his vision and vast experience will benefit the Southern Africa markets and support our customer growth plans.”