Howard Audio gives Castle Double Malt the full jazz treatement

Howard Audio is thrilled to share our most recent TVC in which we composed the original music for Castle Double Malt.

Karien Cherry of Giant Films was chosen by Ogilvy to direct the spot and selected Adam Howard to create a smooth jazz soundtrack. “We were briefed to have the actual musicians who played on the track appear in the film,” Howard explains. “I booked some of the best jazz musicians in South Africa to be featured: Sisonke Xonti on sax, Tshogofatso Teffo on guitars, Benjamin Jeptha on bass and Sabu Satsha on drums. We recorded at Howard Audio prior to the shoot. Subsequently, they played to that recording live on set. I’ve often seen actors in TV commercials who clearly don’t play an instrument – it just looks so wrong to me as a musician. So I’m delighted that Karien insisted on using the actual musicians. It adds a level of authenticity to the project.”

Watch the spot here:

To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za.



