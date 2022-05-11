Are functional and funky flavours shaking up SA's fizzy drinks industry?

Both globally and locally, consumers are continuing to seek out healthier fizzy/carbonated soft drinks (CSD) products. However, this focus on health does not mean that consumers are willing to compromise on taste or flavour. As a result, more market players are offering healthier CSD product options, whilst also providing a range of enhanced and novel flavours, in order to meet the capricious demands of consumers.