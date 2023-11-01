Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCDistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Unilever to freeze new CEO's fixed pay for 2 years

1 Nov 2023
Consumer goods company Unilever announced on Monday, 31 October 2023, its board had decided to freeze CEO Hein Schumacher's fixed pay for the next two years, after his initial pay package was rejected by shareholders in May.
The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, 17 February 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, 17 February 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Hein Schumacher, Unilever's newly-appointed CEO. Source: Supplied
Unilever names Hein Schumacher as new CEO

1 Feb 2023

The pay deal for Unilever’s directors, including Schumacher, was rejected at its annual general meeting with a near 60% majority.

The board, which includes activist investor Nelson Peltz, had proposed a deal for Schumacher that included a base salary of €1,85m ($1.96m), a 20% increase on his predecessor Alan Jope’s pay.

Following the AGM the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream convened a total of 37 meetings with 24 of its top shareholders to discuss the vote, deciding on the pay freeze based on feedback, it said.

"Whilst the majority of shareholders agreed that the fixed pay level for the new CEO appropriately reflected the size and complexity of the role, there was a preference that alignment with the market could have been achieved gradually, rather than in one step on appointment," the company said in a statement.

Schumacher, who took up the role in July, will not be eligible for a fixed pay increase in 2024 and 2025. The compensation committee will review his fixed pay level in 2026.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Dermalogica SA set to transform local skincare industry
Dermalogica SA set to transform local skincare industry18 Oct 2023
Unilever SA launches digital platform called Hygiene Heroes for kids
Unilever SA launches digital platform called Hygiene Heroes for kids14 Sep 2023
Wunderman Thompson South Africa wins big at the International Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards
Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson South Africa wins big at the International Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards12 Sep 2023
Image source: Marcin Marczak –
Unilever signs multimillion-rand settlement agreement with Comp Commission14 Jul 2023
Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement7 Jul 2023
Ogilvy South Africa international expansion - an opportunity to onboard new talent
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy South Africa international expansion - an opportunity to onboard new talent6 Jun 2023
Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts
Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts31 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz