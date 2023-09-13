Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

DistellBataSwitch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Switch Energy Drink unveils new limited-edition flavour in celebration of Heritage Day

13 Sep 2023
Issued by: Switch Energy Drink
Switch Energy Drink, a proudly South African company, is thrilled to announce the launch of a special limited-edition flavour in celebration of South African Heritage Day, coming up on 24 September. The new "Marula and Wild African Violet" flavour pays tribute to the rich cultural heritage of South Africa and is sure to be a collector's favourite.

South Africa's Heritage Day is a time for people of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions that make the nation unique. As a brand deeply rooted in the South African spirit, Switch Energy Drink is excited to contribute to the festivities with this special edition.

Switch Energy Drink unveils new limited-edition flavour in celebration of Heritage Day

About the limited-edition flavour: Marula and Wild African Violet

This unique blend combines the succulent sweetness of marula fruit with the delicate floral notes of wild African violet. It's a harmonious fusion of flavours that captures the essence of South Africa's natural beauty.

Why Marula and Wild African Violet?

Marula trees are native to South Africa and have cultural significance in various communities. The wild African violet, with its vibrant colours and delicate aroma, represents the nation's rich flora. By combining these elements, Switch Energy Drink aims to honour the country's natural heritage and cultural diversity.

Collector's item

The "Marula and Wild African Violet" limited-edition can is more than just a drink; it's a collector's item. The packaging showcases stunning artwork inspired by South African traditions and landscapes, making it a unique piece of memorabilia for anyone who loves South Africa.

Switch Energy Drink is proud to celebrate South African Heritage Day and hopes that this special flavour will become a cherished part of this meaningful occasion.

About Switch Energy Drink

Switch Energy Drink is a proudly South African company that has been providing high-quality energy beverages to the nation for nine years. Committed to innovation, quality, and celebrating South African culture, Switch Energy Drink continues to be a favourite choice for those seeking an energy boost with a South African twist. For more information, visit http://drinkswitch.co.za/.

NextOptions
Switch Energy Drink
#SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

Related

Switch Energy Drink introduces 3 exciting new flavours
Switch Energy DrinkSwitch Energy Drink introduces 3 exciting new flavours25 Aug 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Switch Energy Drink switches things up
#OrchidsandOnions: Switch Energy Drink switches things up25 Jul 2023
Switch launches Switch Gear
Switch Energy DrinkSwitch launches Switch Gear12 Apr 2023
Switch launches second immune booster
Switch Energy DrinkSwitch launches second immune booster12 Jan 2023
Switch launches a new flavour for the festive season
Switch Energy DrinkSwitch launches a new flavour for the festive season15 Dec 2022
Switch launches new energy bar range
Switch Energy DrinkSwitch launches new energy bar range24 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz