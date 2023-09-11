Nespresso South Africa appoints new CEO

Nespresso South Africa has appointed Gabriel Nobre as the new chief executive officer (CEO) effective 1 June 2023. He will be based at the Nespresso South Africa Head Office in Bryanston and will report to Jean-Paul Le Roux, Head of Zone SAMA (South America Middle East and Africa region).

Nespresso South Africa has appointed Gabriel Nobre as the new chief executive officer. Image supplied

Nobre holds a Postgraduate Degree in Business Administration and an MBA in Digital Business. He joined Nestlé Group in 2005, where he held several positions in multiple business units and corporate functions.

With his solid experience in both Finance and Control (F&C) and Commercial, his willingness to make a difference and his pragmatic approach, Nobre is looking forward to accelerating the growth of Nespresso South Africa to double its current position within the next five years, adding new stores and new points of contacts with consumers.

“We are looking forward to launching innovative new coffee machines and developing new bespoke coffees to surprise and delight our customers,” he says. Nobre also sees a huge opportunity to increase the percentage of recycled capsules in South Africa, up from the current 50%, which is already 18% over the global average.