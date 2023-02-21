SA bottled water association fires back over claims of 'toxic' mineral water

The latest report, published in Food Review, is in response to results published by the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria towards the end of 2022. That report, issued on 16 November, noted bottled water was one of the fastest-growing commercial products in both developing and developed countries owing to the belief that it was safe and pure. And yet it said the water tested was anything but safe and pure.
In South Africa, the authors of the Sefako report wrote, sales of bottled water were driven by the perception that water supplied by the government might not be safe for human consumption. The study investigated concentrations of trace metals and the physico-chemical properties of bottled water bought from various supermarkets in Pretoria to determine health risks.
Read the full article on Daily Maverick.
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/