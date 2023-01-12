Industries

Switch launches second immune booster

12 Jan 2023
Issued by: Switch Energy Drink
Started in 2014, The Alternative Power Beverage Company was established in 2014 with the aim of producing energy drinks and sodas to satisfy the unique demands of a varied market. The company has cultivated a distinctive product range that is uncompromising on quality ingredients, unbeatable flavour and undeniable style.
Our customers’ health and vitality are our priority and we are extremely excited to introduce a new edition to our immune-boosting range. Lemon and Ginger soothe and refresh, while added vitamin C and zinc boost the immune system.

This zingy and healthy beverage is caffeine- and stimulant-free, packed with vital nutrients for a healthy boost to the immune system. Switch Lemon and Ginger Immune Booster is perfect for an every-day health kick or just to get that immunity up when levels are dipping.

This zesty, gingery delight revitalises and revives, all the while boosting the immune system and quenching thirst in a delicious, funky package.

Try the Switch Lemon and Ginger Immune Booster today!

