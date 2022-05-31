Louder for the people at the back

The People vs Savanna Premium Cider in #CancelCourt #TheAppeal
In the case of the people vs Savanna Premium Cider, fans were struggling to get their hands on their favourite, premium, crisp and dry cider brand due to a global glass supply chain crisis compounded by shipping delays. Whilst Savanna continued to work around the clock to produce and supply millions of litres of the iconic cider in bottles to customers and consumers each week, Savanna fans were still thirsty and had been considering all options except cancelling Savanna.
The Savanna Slender Limited Edition Sipport Can squashed the beef between the People and Savanna Premium Cider. While most Savanna fans celebrated this solution, some were not satisfied with the dimensions of the solution. South Ahh! Is accusing Savanna Premium Cider of giving them a ‘smalla’nyana’ can. With only a 300ml available of their favourite, premium, crisp and dry, they let Savanna Cider know about it the way they always do.
The Appeal, “We are still thirsty!” say the people. The people have spoken, and again in true Savanna Premium Cider fashion and their slogan ‘Siyavanna South Africa’, they have listened. Introducing the limited edition 500ml Nca Can, for those Savanna drinkers for whom 300ml is not enough. This new 500ml Nca Can is available in the fan favourite Savanna Dry. It’s 100% the same crisp, dry Savanna cider taste you love, just in a bigger can. Available at all leading retailers. It’s ‘nca’ in a can, because we can!
"By introducing the 500ml Nca Can, we are strengthening the message that we sent in the first #SavannaTrial. When we say Siyavanna SA – we hear you, and we really mean it,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna. “Our fans are saying 300ml of their favourite cider is not enough, and they are just standing up for their rights #FreeSavanna.”
"Reparation has been made, so we consider the case of the people vs Savanna Premium Cider canned – again. Our loyal fans are vocal, they want more, so we are introducing the second segment of the ‘Trial of Savanna Dry, the case of the people vs Savanna Premium Cider’ as a continued response to our fans’ outcry for more Savanna,” added Lenford.
The Savanna 500ml Nca Can will be available nationwide at all leading retailers and outlets from the end of May 2022. The 500ml can will be line priced to the 500ml bottle.
About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it”
Savanna is a premium, crisp, apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.
