Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Burger KingRX AfricaBizcommunity.comHeineken South AfricaBidvest MobilityBMi ResearchMpact PlasticsLGOliverInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • E-Commerce Executive Johannesburg
  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Shoprite and Checkers recall tinned tuna due to packaging defect

    30 May 2022
    Shoprite and Checkers have announced a voluntary recall of 170g cans of Cape Point Light Meat Shredded Tuna in Water, due to the possibility of cans with defective double seams.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The recall is being taken as a precaution, and to date no complaints have been received by consumers.

    The voluntary recall is limited to products with the following production code: EEJCK BPHGS01. (The production date is 23/07/2021 and best before date is 23/07/2024.) Cape Point Light Meat Shredded Tuna in Water products in 170g cans with different product codes from the one listed here are not affected by this recall, and neither are any other Cape Point products. To locate the production code, consumers should look on the bottom of the can.

    Consumers who may have purchased the product listed above should not consume it but instead return it to their nearest Shoprite or Checkers store for a full refund.

    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product
    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product

    13 May 2022


    "We are working closely with and will continue to cooperate with the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall. The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our business. We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any concern and inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall," the Shoprite Group said in a ststement.

    For any assistance with finding the production code or returning a product, please contact 0800 01 07 09 or email consumerc@shoprite.co.za / consumer@shoprite.co.za. Consumers are also urged to consult a medical professional for advice and guidance if they have any concerns after consuming the affected product.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Shoprite, Checkers, food safety, product recall

    Related

    Source: © rawpixel South African brands lead the continent in the Brand Finance Africa 150 report
    South African brands lead the African continent - again25 May 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ad is charming
    #OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ad is charming24 May 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Shoprite establishes R8.9bn B-BBEE employee trust18 May 2022
    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product
    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product13 May 2022
    How Shoprite uses AI, machine learning to tackle food waste
    How Shoprite uses AI, machine learning to tackle food waste6 May 2022
    Image supplied: Shoprite is donating food and water to flood-affected communities in KZN
    Shoprite donates food to affected communities in KZN21 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz