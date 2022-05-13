Industries

    Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product

    13 May 2022
    Unilever-owned brand Knorr has recalled its Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite boxes that it has produced, after discovering that they contain sachets of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Regular instead.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied
    As a result, the affected stock does not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box.

    Knor said in a statement, "If you have any boxes of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite marked with BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E please do not use them but rather return the products to your nearest retailer for a refund. Consumers are urged to return the products and not to dispose of it themselves.

    "If you are allergic to wheat/gluten and have experienced any symptoms after using a sachet of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite from the affected batch, please contact your doctor and inform the Unilever SA Consumer Careline on 0860 331 441.

    The food brand noted that no other Cup-a-Soup or Knorr products are affected by this recall. Knorr urged consumers to check the best before date marked on the box carefully first before getting in contact with the company, as products which do not bear the best before date of BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E are not affected.

    "We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this incident and would like to thank all consumers in advance for your co-operation and understanding in this regard," Knorr said.
