DGB strikes up partnership with US wine importer Cape Classics

6 Sep 2021
South African independent wine producer DGB has partnered with Cape Classics, expanding the New York City-based importer's portfolio which currently consists of 26 brands from South Africa and France. Brands including Boschendal, The Beachhouse, Bellingham and Ribshack Red will now form part of the importer's South African portfolio.

Rob Bradshaw, Cape Classics president and CEO. Source: Supplied
Rob Bradshaw, Cape Classics president and CEO. Source: Supplied

Rob Bradshaw, Cape Classics president and CEO, emphasised his enthusiasm for the partnership, “We are exceptionally proud to represent DGB’s legacy as an incredibly inclusive wine company that produces quality-driven wine over a range of price points. A great partnership is beginning. I’m eager to see what we can do together as we work to keep showing America the magic of fine South African wine.”

Based in Franschhoek, Boschendal is one of the most award-winning wineries in South Africa, with a history dating back over 300 years. The farm is one of SA’s original estates producing a range of wines from Chardonnay to sparkling selections (Cap Classique).

Meanwhile, The Beachhouse has introduced many to the South African category while making wine approachable and fun. This brand helps Cape Classics to increase its South African footprint in the US market. Bellingham was established in 1693, when Bernard and Fredagh Podlashuk transformed a neglected Franschhoek farm into a winery that would pioneer many firsts in the South African wine industry.

Boschendal. Source: Supplied
Boschendal. Source: Supplied

The Cape Classics and DGB partnership brings 15 new SKUs to the Cape Classics portfolio with wines ranging from $9.99 to $39.99 which are available nationally in the States from September.

Source:
B2C partners with Sazerac

19 Aug 2021


DGB executive chairman, Tim Hutchinson, shared: “We are excited by the prospect of working hand in glove with Cape Classics and building our business together. We have known André Shearer since the early days of Cape Classics in the US and we really respect what Rob and his team have achieved in a very competitive market.

"As a company committed to social upliftment, we really admire their work in underprivileged communities in the Cape Winelands with early childhood development programmes. DGB supports two children’s homes and we also have a mobile computer centre and library visiting farms schools who have limited resources. The values and cultures of both our companies are aligned.”
