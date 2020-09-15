Does alcohol have an undisclosed African heritage?

Alcohol is the most widely used psychoactive substance in the world. But where was the first alcoholic beverage brewed and consumed?



Honey-alcohol fermentation experiment with chopped “moerwortel” plant additive, Glia prolifera. Neil Rusch

The answer isn’t clear because traces of alcohol don’t preserve well in the archaeological record. Containers like skin bags and wooden vessels that were likely used to hold alcohol don’t survive indefinitely. This poses a problem because residue analysis relies on the preservation of containers and implements.



The earliest evidence of alcohol comes from starch granules, either wheat or barley, transformed by fermentation. These were found in Raqefet Cave in



Where does the African continent fit into the story of alcohol? Until now the search for early evidence of alcohol has fixated on residue analysis. But I tried a different route – I looked at the role of honey, because honey and bee-related products were being used and consumed 40,000 years ago by people living in southern Africa.



First, I conducted a fermentation experiment in which alcohol is produced by combining honey, water and moerwortel (Glia prolifera).



The procedure and combination of ingredients follows an indigenous method, as was conveyed to the botanist



Controlled fermentation may have emerged as early as the



The results of this study have been published in



From this research I conclude that honey was the most likely catalyst that allowed controlled fermentation to commence at a very early date in Africa, with the weight of probability pointing to southern Africa.



The background

In my research, I’ve also provided an explanatory framework that encompasses a Middle Stone Age and deep-time perspective. This helps to explain the related themes of honey bees in southern



Fragments of knowledge about honey fermentation are retained in ethnohistoric accounts and among communities that continue to use honey to make alcohol, to this day. The association between alcohol, honey and bees has pre-historical antecedents. We see this in the form of rock paintings that feature bee-related themes. Mythology, widespread among the San of southern Africa, considers bees, wax and honey to have magical qualities.



The



Intentionally controlled fermentation fits comfortably within these



What we do have, though, is a parcel of beeswax. This tells us that honey and bee products were being used and consumed 40,000 years ago in southern Africa by people living at



The Border Cave beeswax is an important biomarker: (1) it is the oldest known example of the use of beeswax anywhere; (2) it makes explicit the connection between honey, bees and plant poison.





Photographs © Neil Rusch



Photograph © Neil Rusch

From this information it is reasonable to infer that controlled fermentation arose on the African continent alongside bow hunting and the use of poison tipped arrows, some time between



Within this time bracket, what is certain is that at 40,000 years ago early people were using and consuming bee products.



Does this mean that fermentation of honey-alcohol was attempted 40,000 years ago? We cannot know for sure. All we can say is that the conditions were highly conducive.



Ongoing questions

