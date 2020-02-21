Parmalat SA is now Lactalis South Africa

Lactalis South Africa is the new name for dairy company Parmalat SA. The name change, which came into effect on 1 February, will not impact the company's existing range of products, brands, projects or business operations.



Getty Lactalis South Africa will remain the home of brands such as Parmalat, Melrose, Président, SteriStumpie, Bonnita, PureJoy, Galbani and Aylesbury, which hold strong positions across several dairy product categories, ranging from cheese, yoghurt, milk and custard, to flavoured milk, cream, drinking yoghurt, maas, fruit beverages, butter and ice cream.



Parmalat SA has been part of the international Lactalis family for the past nine years since the Lactalis Group



The Lactalis Group is a family-led company founded in 1933 by André Besnier in Laval in the west of France, the heart of French dairy country. The Lactalis Group is the world’s number one dairy group with 250 production sites in 50 countries and more than 90,000 team members in 94 countries.



Although the company name has changed to Lactalis South Africa, the existing company registration number, VAT number, banking details, site addresses and telephone numbers remain the same.



Marek Warzywoda, Lactalis South Africa general manager, says “the change of name in South Africa is an exciting step for the local dairy industry and shows that our global dairy group has confidence in the business opportunities in this region.



