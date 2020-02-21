Parmalat SA is now Lactalis South Africa

Lactalis South Africa is the new name for dairy company Parmalat SA. The name change, which came into effect on 1 February, will not impact the company's existing range of products, brands, projects or business operations.
Getty
Lactalis South Africa will remain the home of brands such as Parmalat, Melrose, Président, SteriStumpie, Bonnita, PureJoy, Galbani and Aylesbury, which hold strong positions across several dairy product categories, ranging from cheese, yoghurt, milk and custard, to flavoured milk, cream, drinking yoghurt, maas, fruit beverages, butter and ice cream.
Parmalat SA has been part of the international Lactalis family for the past nine years since the Lactalis Group bought Parmalat in 2011. The local name change to Lactalis South Africa is the final step towards fully integrating the South African business with its international parent company.
The Lactalis Group is a family-led company founded in 1933 by André Besnier in Laval in the west of France, the heart of French dairy country. The Lactalis Group is the world’s number one dairy group with 250 production sites in 50 countries and more than 90,000 team members in 94 countries.
Although the company name has changed to Lactalis South Africa, the existing company registration number, VAT number, banking details, site addresses and telephone numbers remain the same.
Marek Warzywoda, Lactalis South Africa general manager, says “the change of name in South Africa is an exciting step for the local dairy industry and shows that our global dairy group has confidence in the business opportunities in this region.
“We are committed to continue providing quality products under our well-known local and global brands. Lactalis South Africa will build on the many successes and hard work of those who came before us. Locally the roots of this business can be traced back to the early 1900s. This accumulated South African expertise now joins forces with a proud French family heritage also dating back to the early 1900s.”
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.