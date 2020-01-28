FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Retail Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New cannery ramps up production of Clark & Sons mixers

South African soft drinks company Twizza has commissioned a state-of-the-art production canning line in Queenstown to can its popular Clark & Sons mixer range.


“We’re really excited to announce that the canning line, our very first one, is up and running and in full operation," says Ken Clark, who founded Twizza in 2003. Beginning as a small start-up, the new plant marks a significant milestone for Twizza and is an indicator of the company’s growing presence in the carbonated soft drink sector.

The line is able to run 3,600 cans per hour and the cannery will also offer contract packing as and when it has spare capacity. A fast high-spec line has been installed which is completely automated – from depalletizer to palletizer and through to the finished product. The plant, which runs pre-printed cans, has been designed to be flexible and accommodate any configuration on packaging as well as all can sizes.


Job creation


“Over and above the fact that we can now meet the increasing market demand for our beverages to our loyal consumers, the canning line has been able to create 24 new full-time jobs,” explains Clark.

The Clark & Sons brand recently launched two new flavours, Baobab and Ginger Cola, to its existing 13-strong range. Both new variants were curated specifically for the tastes of the local market.


According to the company, the new Queenstown plant is positioned as a modern production line producing the highest quality beverages. “This includes the aesthetic presentation of the product and the appeal that it has on the shelf,” says Clark. “We’re exceptionally proud, being an authentically South African company, and of the superior products that we make. To open this plant, which offers the most sophisticated canning equipment, is simply fantastic and bodes well for a continued growth into 2020.”
Don't miss BizTrendsLive!2020, a showcase of the biggest trends shaping our region!



Comment

Read more: beverages, food production, mixers, Twizza

Related

New cannery ramps up production of Clark & Sons mixers
Connecting with customers on the ground is not dead
Bursaries from TFG make dreams come true

Issued by TFG (The Foschini Group)

First Choice introduces bio-based fresh milk ESL packaging

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.