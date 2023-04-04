Industries

Africa


Ezra Munene Ndolo joins dentsu Tanzania as integrated client director

4 Apr 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Tanzania is set to intensify and ramp up their efforts to further enhance its digital and media capabilities by investing in talent and mentorship. The company recently announced the appointment of Ezra Munene Ndolo as integrated client director, who will play a fundamental role in driving growth and success for the company.
Ezra Munene Ndolo, newly appointed integrated client director at dentsu Tanzania
Ezra Munene Ndolo, newly appointed integrated client director at dentsu Tanzania

With extensive experience in the digital and media space, combined with a strong background in the automotive and performance industries, Ndolo is expected to bring a wealth of passion, insights, and industry knowledge to dentsu Tanzania. He has proven himself to be an accomplished brand and marketing manager with core strengths in media and marketing strategy, planning, and campaign management.

Ndolo's experience in the motoring industry also makes him a valuable addition to dentsu Tanzania's team, as he will be leading initiatives to improve the automotive segment in the market, both on and offline. He has a talent for ideating, planning, and implementing initiatives that will drive the company's brand expansion plans.

With Ndolo's expertise, the company is poised to continue its path of growth and success in Tanzania.

Moreover, Ndolo has a proven track record of developing brand campaigns from end to end and has designed rational media strategies and plans to support the marketing of client brands, while efficiently planning media allocations and rationales to ensure optimal advertising spend across various channels.

Commenting on the appointment, Lana Marais, regional director, dentsu sub-Saharan Africa, expressed her excitement about Ndolo's appointment, saying that his exceptional experience and expertise will be instrumental in the company's efforts to continue to invest in talent and mentorship, enhance its digital and media capability and step change the way we team together to help brands predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in Tanzania.

Ndolo's appointment is part of dentsu Tanzania's ongoing drive to invest in talent, providing its clients with the best in class and innovative solutions. With Ndolo's expertise, the company is poised to continue its path of growth and success in Tanzania.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Dentsu, Lana Marais

