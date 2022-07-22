Industries

    Africa


    All the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees

    22 Jul 2022
    Thousands of hours of creative, hilarious, heartfelt, and thumb-stopping content from over 1,500 entries from more than 900 registered creators brands, agencies and influencers across 23 categories, have culminated in the announcement of the nominees for the first-ever DStv Content Creator Awards.
    Image supplied. Some of the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees
    Image supplied. Some of the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees

    Nominees were announced last night at an event at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg to the over 200 shortlisted entrants, brands and agencies and the awards’ partners.

    The Awards are the brainchild of One-eyed Jack, in collaboration with partners DStv, TikTok, Netwerk24, Meltwater, INJOZI, Sol, Mushroom Productions, Humanz, and Steyn Entertainment

    Winners will be announced at the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg.

    Supplied. The inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards will recognise the people, influencers, brands and agencies that make us feel good
    Inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards celebrate local content creators

    19 Apr 2022

    The nominees

    COMEDY AWARD
    Prev Reddy
    Suhayl Essa
    Nadia Jaftha
    Khanyisa Unfiltered
    Tricia Mpisi
    ALTER EGO AWARD
    Coconut Kelz
    Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)
    Prev Reddy
    Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy)
    CAUSE AWARD
    MTN WildAid
    Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine
    Nicole Bessick
    Puleng Moloi
    Dr Nosipho Mhlanga
    HOW I SHOT IT AWARD
    Donovan Goliath
    Chris Rogers
    SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD
    Slaying Goliath
    Politically Aweh
    Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler
    The Kiffness
    Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)
    PODCAST OF THE YEAR
    Our Love Journey With Mpoomy
    SlikourOnlife
    POPcast4Real
    Women Wright
    Sam Tech Girl Wright
    KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
    Siyabulela Makumsha
    Thabang Nkotoane
    Masego Jacobs
    Keotshepile Mosagale
    Kamogelo Molefe
    STITCH AWARD
    Doef Cake
    Yasien Fredericks
    Boiiinito
    Jeandre Balie
    Tsoanelo Moyo
    THUMB-STOPPING AWARD
    Barbie Jackson
    WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)
    Nadia Jaftha
    Donovan Goliath
    Chris Rogers
    SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
    The Kiffness
    Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko)
    Nina Hastie
    Chris Rogers
    Wian Van den Berg
    NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER
    Jacques Oosthuizen
    Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit)
    QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg)
    Wongley (Chanley Wong)
    Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen)
    PERFORMANCE AWARD
    Rudi Smit
    Diamond Thug
    The Kiffness
    Blxck Natives Studio
    Chantel Ben
    FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD
    AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda)
    Lindiwe Hope
    OAS1SONE
    Daniel Rheed
    POP CULTURE ART AWARD
    Falko Fantastic
    Chris Valentine
    Ryan Jonathan
    Frans Smit
    Zinhle Sithebe
    BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER
    Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
    MTN WildAid
    Checkers Sixty60
    Savanna Launches Gugu
    Brutal Fruit – You Belong
    BEST GAME/APP AWARD
    Ackermans Character Shop - Sea Monster
    MatchKit SA
    Savanna Launches Gugu
    LoveCapeTown
    BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD
    My Kreepy Teacher - Retroviral
    #DoritosFlaminHotDuets - 365 Digital
    LUX - Edelman
    Love Cape Town - Find Your Freedom
    Jameson - Rapt
    AUTOMOTIVE AWARD
    The Car Scene
    Muzi Sambo
    Juliet McGuire
    DN Spots (Brad Sampson)
    Matthew Kanniah
    BEAUTY AWARD
    Phaello Tshabalala
    Mbali Christina
    Francesca Lindon
    Nuzhah Jacobs
    Rezah Sampson
    FASHION AND STYLE AWARD
    Blue Mbombo
    Kim Jayde
    WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)
    Nabilah Kariem
    Yoliswa Mqoco
    FITNESS AWARD
    Zinhle Masango
    Angelique Fredericks
    Zaakirah Khalek
    Lucky Fadzi
    Juanita Khumalo
    FOODIE AWARD
    Lorna Maseko
    Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa)
    In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley)
    Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo)
    Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya)
    CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV
    Donovan Goliath
    Nadia Jaftha
    The Kiffness

    Eight of the categories are decided by public vote - Content of the Year Awards (presented by DStv), Sol Best Content Creator Award, Thumb-stopping Award, Netwerk24 Smaakmaker, Cause Award, Kasi Content Creator Award, Comedy Award and Alter Ego Award

    Everyone who votes stands to win a prize to the value of R20,000, which includes a set of double tickets to the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg and additional sponsored prizes.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Brands, DStv, content creation, influencers, agencies, content creators



