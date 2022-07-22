All the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees

Thousands of hours of creative, hilarious, heartfelt, and thumb-stopping content from over 1,500 entries from more than 900 registered creators brands, agencies and influencers across 23 categories, have culminated in the announcement of the nominees for the first-ever DStv Content Creator Awards.

Image supplied. Some of the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees

Nominees were announced last night at an event at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg to the over 200 shortlisted entrants, brands and agencies and the awards’ partners.

The Awards are the brainchild of One-eyed Jack, in collaboration with partners DStv, TikTok, Netwerk24, Meltwater, INJOZI, Sol, Mushroom Productions, Humanz, and Steyn Entertainment

Winners will be announced at the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg.

The nominees

COMEDY AWARD Prev Reddy Suhayl Essa Nadia Jaftha Khanyisa Unfiltered Tricia Mpisi ALTER EGO AWARD Coconut Kelz Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity) Prev Reddy Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy) CAUSE AWARD MTN WildAid Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine Nicole Bessick Puleng Moloi Dr Nosipho Mhlanga HOW I SHOT IT AWARD Donovan Goliath Chris Rogers SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD Slaying Goliath Politically Aweh Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler The Kiffness Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity) PODCAST OF THE YEAR Our Love Journey With Mpoomy SlikourOnlife POPcast4Real Women Wright Sam Tech Girl Wright KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD Siyabulela Makumsha Thabang Nkotoane Masego Jacobs Keotshepile Mosagale Kamogelo Molefe STITCH AWARD Doef Cake Yasien Fredericks Boiiinito Jeandre Balie Tsoanelo Moyo THUMB-STOPPING AWARD Barbie Jackson WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines) Nadia Jaftha Donovan Goliath Chris Rogers SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD The Kiffness Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko) Nina Hastie Chris Rogers Wian Van den Berg NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER Jacques Oosthuizen Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit) QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg) Wongley (Chanley Wong) Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen) PERFORMANCE AWARD Rudi Smit Diamond Thug The Kiffness Blxck Natives Studio Chantel Ben FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda) Lindiwe Hope OAS1SONE Daniel Rheed POP CULTURE ART AWARD Falko Fantastic Chris Valentine Ryan Jonathan Frans Smit Zinhle Sithebe BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar MTN WildAid Checkers Sixty60 Savanna Launches Gugu Brutal Fruit – You Belong BEST GAME/APP AWARD Ackermans Character Shop - Sea Monster MatchKit SA Savanna Launches Gugu LoveCapeTown BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD My Kreepy Teacher - Retroviral #DoritosFlaminHotDuets - 365 Digital LUX - Edelman Love Cape Town - Find Your Freedom Jameson - Rapt AUTOMOTIVE AWARD The Car Scene Muzi Sambo Juliet McGuire DN Spots (Brad Sampson) Matthew Kanniah BEAUTY AWARD Phaello Tshabalala Mbali Christina Francesca Lindon Nuzhah Jacobs Rezah Sampson FASHION AND STYLE AWARD Blue Mbombo Kim Jayde WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines) Nabilah Kariem Yoliswa Mqoco FITNESS AWARD Zinhle Masango Angelique Fredericks Zaakirah Khalek Lucky Fadzi Juanita Khumalo FOODIE AWARD Lorna Maseko Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa) In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley) Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo) Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya) CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV Donovan Goliath Nadia Jaftha The Kiffness

Eight of the categories are decided by public vote - Content of the Year Awards (presented by DStv), Sol Best Content Creator Award, Thumb-stopping Award, Netwerk24 Smaakmaker, Cause Award, Kasi Content Creator Award, Comedy Award and Alter Ego Award

Everyone who votes stands to win a prize to the value of R20,000, which includes a set of double tickets to the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg and additional sponsored prizes.