All the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards nominees

Nominees were announced last night at an event at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg to the over 200 shortlisted entrants, brands and agencies and the awards’ partners.
The Awards are the brainchild of One-eyed Jack, in collaboration with partners DStv, TikTok, Netwerk24, Meltwater, INJOZI, Sol, Mushroom Productions, Humanz, and Steyn Entertainment
Winners will be announced at the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg.
|COMEDY AWARD
|Prev Reddy
|Suhayl Essa
|Nadia Jaftha
|Khanyisa Unfiltered
|Tricia Mpisi
|ALTER EGO AWARD
|Coconut Kelz
|Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)
|Prev Reddy
|Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy)
|CAUSE AWARD
|MTN WildAid
|Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine
|Nicole Bessick
|Puleng Moloi
|Dr Nosipho Mhlanga
|HOW I SHOT IT AWARD
|Donovan Goliath
|Chris Rogers
|SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD
|Slaying Goliath
|Politically Aweh
|Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler
|The Kiffness
|Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)
|PODCAST OF THE YEAR
|Our Love Journey With Mpoomy
|SlikourOnlife
|POPcast4Real
|Women Wright
|Sam Tech Girl Wright
|KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
|Siyabulela Makumsha
|Thabang Nkotoane
|Masego Jacobs
|Keotshepile Mosagale
|Kamogelo Molefe
|STITCH AWARD
|Doef Cake
|Yasien Fredericks
|Boiiinito
|Jeandre Balie
|Tsoanelo Moyo
|THUMB-STOPPING AWARD
|Barbie Jackson
|WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)
|Nadia Jaftha
|Donovan Goliath
|Chris Rogers
|SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
|The Kiffness
|Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko)
|Nina Hastie
|Chris Rogers
|Wian Van den Berg
|NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER
|Jacques Oosthuizen
|Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit)
|QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg)
|Wongley (Chanley Wong)
|Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen)
|PERFORMANCE AWARD
|Rudi Smit
|Diamond Thug
|The Kiffness
|Blxck Natives Studio
|Chantel Ben
|FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD
|AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda)
|Lindiwe Hope
|OAS1SONE
|Daniel Rheed
|POP CULTURE ART AWARD
|Falko Fantastic
|Chris Valentine
|Ryan Jonathan
|Frans Smit
|Zinhle Sithebe
|BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER
|Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
|MTN WildAid
|Checkers Sixty60
|Savanna Launches Gugu
|Brutal Fruit – You Belong
|BEST GAME/APP AWARD
|Ackermans Character Shop - Sea Monster
|MatchKit SA
|Savanna Launches Gugu
|LoveCapeTown
|BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD
|My Kreepy Teacher - Retroviral
|#DoritosFlaminHotDuets - 365 Digital
|LUX - Edelman
|Love Cape Town - Find Your Freedom
|Jameson - Rapt
|AUTOMOTIVE AWARD
|The Car Scene
|Muzi Sambo
|Juliet McGuire
|DN Spots (Brad Sampson)
|Matthew Kanniah
|BEAUTY AWARD
|Phaello Tshabalala
|Mbali Christina
|Francesca Lindon
|Nuzhah Jacobs
|Rezah Sampson
|FASHION AND STYLE AWARD
|Blue Mbombo
|Kim Jayde
|WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)
|Nabilah Kariem
|Yoliswa Mqoco
|FITNESS AWARD
|Zinhle Masango
|Angelique Fredericks
|Zaakirah Khalek
|Lucky Fadzi
|Juanita Khumalo
|FOODIE AWARD
|Lorna Maseko
|Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa)
|In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley)
|Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo)
|Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya)
|CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV
|Donovan Goliath
|Nadia Jaftha
|The Kiffness
Eight of the categories are decided by public vote - Content of the Year Awards (presented by DStv), Sol Best Content Creator Award, Thumb-stopping Award, Netwerk24 Smaakmaker, Cause Award, Kasi Content Creator Award, Comedy Award and Alter Ego Award
Everyone who votes stands to win a prize to the value of R20,000, which includes a set of double tickets to the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg and additional sponsored prizes.