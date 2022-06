PEP awards Carat SA their digital and traditional media business

Carat South Africa has hit the ground running a mere month after winning the PEP business. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch over the last three months and includes digital and traditional media strategy, planning and buying with a dedicated team based at the Cape Town office.

Effective 1 June 2022, the award-winning global media agency will use its unmatched understanding of the passions, motivations and behaviours of real people to bring PEP and their customers together. Delivering an unparalleled capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging media experiences.said Lerina Bierman, managing director of Carat South Africa.Beyers van der Merwe, PEP SA’s chief marketing executive, commented:To learn more about Carat, visit Carat.com