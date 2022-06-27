Industries

    PEP awards Carat SA their digital and traditional media business

    27 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    Carat South Africa has hit the ground running a mere month after winning the PEP business. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch over the last three months and includes digital and traditional media strategy, planning and buying with a dedicated team based at the Cape Town office.
    PEP awards Carat SA their digital and traditional media business

    Effective 1 June 2022, the award-winning global media agency will use its unmatched understanding of the passions, motivations and behaviours of real people to bring PEP and their customers together. Delivering an unparalleled capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging media experiences.

    “We could not be happier to be working with PEP South Africa and the fantastic team behind this brand. There is a real synergy in our cultures and ethos, which is always the cornerstone of a successful partnership, and we look forward to doing some bold and impactful work together,” said Lerina Bierman, managing director of Carat South Africa.

    Beyers van der Merwe, PEP SA’s chief marketing executive, commented: “We are very excited and optimistic about the strategic partner we have found in Carat to support our overall business and brand goals. Carat has a deep understanding of the media landscape and our customer audience and we know they will ensure relevance and connection across all channels and touchpoints for our remarkable customers.”

    To learn more about Carat, visit Carat.com.

    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
    Read more: Pep, Dentsu, Carat, Lerina Bierman, Beyers van der Merwe

