Brave Group expands its Motherboard digital team

Brave Group is excited to announce an increasing investment into digital resources for the Motherboard team. Motherboard is Brave Group's digital communication and transformation business, headed by Musa Kalenga, Brave Group chief future officer.

The team is a strong mix of young and energetic talent whose skills are carefully assembled to respond to client needs. These skills range from digital content creation, data analysis, digital account management, to social and community management as well as technical project management.“Given the growth of the Motherboard client list and client service requirements, we felt it key to source the right talent as a response,” says Karabo Songo, chief executive officer of Brave Group. “We live in an interesting time; one that requires strong, digitally competent individuals, to service client needs in what can be a volatile and rapidly-changing environment,” he adds.It goes without saying that social media is a standard requirement from our clients and has become critical for brands. We have appointed Robyn Jones as the social media content lead to ensure that we provide adequate support to our clients’ needs. Jones is supported by Gabriela McGowan, our social media manager and the community management team made up of Elizabeth Jolaulo and Lerato Motsiri. They stay close to all our social media communities by posting content; managing queries and comments; making sure escalations are dealt with as well as interface with communities and clients. In addition to social media, Jones looks after content creation with Danielle Melvin, multimedia content creator, and Nompumelelo Mdluli, content creator. As a team, they develop engaging content for quick turnaround and delivery to social media platforms. This is across multiple media types. Both the social media and content resources are augmented by proactive identification of new campaigns and creative ideas with our junior analyst and spotter, Lleka Lekalakala.We have started the journey towards building a formidable technical team with our technical project manager Ntombizodwa Mashologu-Amui and our data analyst Uyi Idahosa. As we continue to build a client-focused offering, we will develop our account management capacity accordingly. At the moment in our account management team, we have Bontle Moeng, digital account manager, and Nomthandazo Kgapola, digital account executive.