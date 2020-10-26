Bizcommunity and NSP Consultants congratulate BizListing winners!

Congratulations to the SME companies who have won full-page BizListing entries in Bizcommunity's business directory.
Nishi Singh, the MD of NSP Consultants, recently contacted Biz with a heartwarming offer of the purchase of 10 BizListings, as a donation to deserving SMEs...
Bizcommunity.com 28 Sep 2020
We are thrilled to announce that the applicants whose enterprises met all the requirements of the recent competition offered by donor Nishi Singh, MD of NSP Consultants
, have been awarded to the following companies:AGRICULTURE
| Zele Business Enterprise
Pretoria-based agricultural supplier.AUTOMOTIVE
| Northside Panel and Paint
A Durban-based 100% B-BBEE female-owned company established in February 2015 by ole shareholder and director, Lerissa Naidoo.AUTOMOTIVE
| TLO Microfirm Auto-Repairs
A 100% black-owned company based in the rural village of Bloempoort in Limpopo. Trading in automotive repair and fitment as well a training center for the motor mechanics of the future.BUSINESS SERVICES
| Unathi Press
Print and office supplies specialists.BUSINESS SERVICES
| P Phillani
Pty Ltd
A company that provides corporate catering solutions in the KZN region.FINANCE & HR
| Success By Design
A Cape Town-based outfit with 15 years experience in the banking, insurance, asset management and IT sectors, specialising in training and coaching people and businesses in a variety of disciplines, including design thinking, agile project management, process optimisation and more.MARKETING & MEDIA
| Typewrite Transcription and Typing Services
A Johannesburg-based company offering business services such as transcription, proofreading, typing and editing, for small businesses, students, government and corporates.MARKETING & MEDIA
| Whisper Media
A global service provider in content integration with a client base spanning Indonesia, India, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia.
On behalf of the winning enterprises, Bizcommunity would like to thank NSP Consulting for their generous gesture in providing these small and medium enterprises with a chance to own a presence on SA’s indispensable business-to-business news website.
Thanks to everyone for entering and to the following companies, who were unfortunately not deemed eligible for full prizes, but who have each been awarded a discounted BizListing package.Sika Creative Agency http://www.sikacreativeagency.co.za/OWL HR https://owlhr.co.za/Honeycomb: https://honeycomb-bee.co.za/
