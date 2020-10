Bizcommunity and NSP Consultants congratulate BizListing winners!

Congratulations to the SME companies who have won full-page BizListing entries in Bizcommunity's business directory.

Win 1 of 10 BizListings through NSP Consultants Nishi Singh, the MD of NSP Consultants, recently contacted Biz with a heartwarming offer of the purchase of 10 BizListings, as a donation to deserving SMEs...

There are still two BizListings up for grabs so click here to see if your SME is eligible to win!We are thrilled to announce that the applicants whose enterprises met all the requirements of the recent competition offered by donor Nishi Singh, MD of NSP Consultants , have been awarded to the following companies:Pretoria-based agricultural supplier.A Durban-based 100% B-BBEE female-owned company established in February 2015 by ole shareholder and director, Lerissa Naidoo.A 100% black-owned company based in the rural village of Bloempoort in Limpopo. Trading in automotive repair and fitment as well a training center for the motor mechanics of the future.Print and office supplies specialists. P Phillani Pty LtdA company that provides corporate catering solutions in the KZN region.A Cape Town-based outfit with 15 years experience in the banking, insurance, asset management and IT sectors, specialising in training and coaching people and businesses in a variety of disciplines, including design thinking, agile project management, process optimisation and more.A Johannesburg-based company offering business services such as transcription, proofreading, typing and editing, for small businesses, students, government and corporates.A global service provider in content integration with a client base spanning Indonesia, India, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia.On behalf of the winning enterprises, Bizcommunity would like to thank NSP Consulting for their generous gesture in providing these small and medium enterprises with a chance to own a presence on SA's indispensable business-to-business news website.Thanks to everyone for entering and to the following companies, who were unfortunately not deemed eligible for full prizes, but who have each been awarded a discounted BizListing package.