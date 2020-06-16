Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards salutes Youth Day

This Youth Day, Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards looks back at one of the most recognised moments in its history, forever immortalised by a photograph taken by Sam Nzima.
Image source: Times magazine. © Sam Nzima.

He was covering a protest in Soweto by students (school children) on the 16 June 1976. The students were protesting the introduction of mandatory Afrikaans-language instruction in their township schools when police opened fire on them. Hundreds including Hector Pieterson lost their lives that day.

Nzima’s photograph (taken for The World) of Hector Pieterson, the 13-year-old scholar, being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu and running with Pieterson’s sister, Antoinette Sithole, drew the attention of the world to the policy of Apartheid in South Africa, something the world had previously not paid much attention to, ultimately leading to greater international opposition such as sanctions against the Apartheid government.

Following its publication, Nzima faced death threats and had to go into hiding.

His photograph is the epitome of journalism and is part of Time magazine’s Photos, which recognises the most influential images of all time. It is also what the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards stands for and the Awards are proud to showcase great journalism by brave journalists following in the footprints of Nzima.

This year’s Awards opened at the beginning of June and closes on 15 July. This year freelancers can enter for free provided they submit a letter confirming their work from their editor and the publication must be aligned with media associations. PSS members will pay R80 entrance fee.

The entry kit with all details regarding submissions can be accessed and downloaded here and all submissions can be submitted here.
