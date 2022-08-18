Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IncubetaDMASAHellopeterFlow CommunicationsHKLMTopco MediaLocation BankBrandFusionUrban Brew StudiosJoe PublicTractor OutdoorPrimedia BroadcastingDigital School of MarketingOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Paid Media Specialist City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Junior - Mid Copy Editor Stellenbosch
  • Sales Development Representative Cape Town
  • Direct Marketing Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Impressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 2022

    18 Aug 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    This year's Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards will field the biggest ever complement of local and international judging talent.

    From a total of 46 judges last year, the 2022 instalment of SA’s most anticipated annual Integrated and Direct Marketing awards (IDM) will feature 56 judges that include three top international judges.

    The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) says the three top international IDM personalities heading the judging line-up are Ann-Sophie Sell, jury president and head of creative at Publicis Groupe Germany; Mattias Anderson, co-founder and partner at Miltton Insights (Agency of the Year 2021, 2022 and Best Employer 2022 as well as Top 30 in CRM in the World) and chairman of the jury; and Ryan McManus of VMLY&R, WPP, and Ford’s chief creative officer, North America.

    Impressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 2022

    “The Assegais are South Africa’s premier integrated marketing award and we’re thrilled to be able to call on the world’s best advertising and marketing talent to complete our already top-rated local judging line-up. We thank Ann-Sophie, Mattias, and Ryan for their interest in our awards,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

    AnthonyChettyAJ Solutions
    Ann-SophieSellPublicis Groupe
    AlexDebisi360 Fusion
    AlexGoldbergOgilvy Cape Town
    AleksandraSurogenaSpecial Effects Media
    AnaRochaVMLY&R
    ArchieMalingaOgilvy Johannesburg
    AshleyTruscottBDO
    BerniceSmithPoint of Rental
    CandiceGoodmanMobitainment
    CesarVacchianoScopen
    ChandrikaBhimaConsultant
    CharlieStewartRogerwilco
    CharleneOliverOgilvy Johannesburg
    CindyVan der VorstAvatar Agency
    CiaranMckivergan8909 Agency
    CraigMilesHelloSquare
    DaniMorleyStandard Bank Shyft
    DanielleOliverSpecial Effects Media
    DarrelElsLesoba Difference
    DeborahBaileyHotwire Marketing
    DominqueBaxewanosWunderman Thompson
    HannekeBentzConsultant
    HaydnTownsendAccenture
    JacquiSwartDiscovery
    JacquesDu BruynFlume Digital
    JaredPatelSea Harvest
    JohannaMcDowellAgency Selection
    JontyRensEt Al Group
    JordanWallaceGorilla
    KerryMclarenThe Catalyst Africa
    LaurenAlldenDDB South Africa
    LauraBothaClientele
    Lee-AnnMorganLV Morgan Consulting Int
    LesegoKotaneKing James
    LukeGollerArc Interactive
    LoyisoTwalaMcCann Joburg
    MichelleMcEwanGorilla Creative Media
    MikailaThurgoodLesoba Difference
    MarkSteckerFirewater
    MattNkalaThe Catalyst Africa
    MattiasAnderssonMiltton Group
    MatthewCooperSauce Advertising
    NatalieLaurencikConsilium Legal
    PabiRampaVodacom
    RyanMcManusVMLY&R New York
    SandyNaransammyABSA
    SudashaVandiarDigital Optimization
    SuzanneBadenhorstiLead Agency
    StruanCampbellLevergy
    TarynGillThe Perfect Hair
    ThabangRadebeThabang R Photography
    ThibediMesoThink Creative Africa
    TwanettWilliamsServices Seta
    VictoriaGrantDragonFly Agency
    ZahiraKharsanyGorilla Creative Media


    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: direct marketing, Assegai Awards, Direct Marketing Association of SA, Ryan McManus

    Related

    Assegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in1 day ago
    Supplied. Ryan McManus, VMLY&R South Africa’s chief creative officer, has been appointed chief creative officer, North America
    EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McManus appointed chief creative officer, VMLY&R North America27 May 2022
    2022 Bookmarks jury chairs announced
    2022 Bookmarks jury chairs announced18 Mar 2022
    Source:
    Tips for developing a better blogger outreach6 Jan 2022
    Assegai Awards season - tickets are selling fast!
    DMASAAssegai Awards season - tickets are selling fast!4 Nov 2021
    #Loeries2021: Ryan McManus, &quot;More deep and slow thinking is needed&quot;
    #Loeries2021: Ryan McManus, "More deep and slow thinking is needed"18 Oct 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz