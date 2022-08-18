Impressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 2022

This year's Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards will field the biggest ever complement of local and international judging talent.

From a total of 46 judges last year, the 2022 instalment of SA’s most anticipated annual Integrated and Direct Marketing awards (IDM) will feature 56 judges that include three top international judges.

The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) says the three top international IDM personalities heading the judging line-up are Ann-Sophie Sell, jury president and head of creative at Publicis Groupe Germany; Mattias Anderson, co-founder and partner at Miltton Insights (Agency of the Year 2021, 2022 and Best Employer 2022 as well as Top 30 in CRM in the World) and chairman of the jury; and Ryan McManus of VMLY&R, WPP, and Ford’s chief creative officer, North America.

“The Assegais are South Africa’s premier integrated marketing award and we’re thrilled to be able to call on the world’s best advertising and marketing talent to complete our already top-rated local judging line-up. We thank Ann-Sophie, Mattias, and Ryan for their interest in our awards,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

Anthony Chetty AJ Solutions Ann-Sophie Sell Publicis Groupe Alex Debisi 360 Fusion Alex Goldberg Ogilvy Cape Town Aleksandra Surogena Special Effects Media Ana Rocha VMLY&R Archie Malinga Ogilvy Johannesburg Ashley Truscott BDO Bernice Smith Point of Rental Candice Goodman Mobitainment Cesar Vacchiano Scopen Chandrika Bhima Consultant Charlie Stewart Rogerwilco Charlene Oliver Ogilvy Johannesburg Cindy Van der Vorst Avatar Agency Ciaran Mckivergan 8909 Agency Craig Miles HelloSquare Dani Morley Standard Bank Shyft Danielle Oliver Special Effects Media Darrel Els Lesoba Difference Deborah Bailey Hotwire Marketing Dominque Baxewanos Wunderman Thompson Hanneke Bentz Consultant Haydn Townsend Accenture Jacqui Swart Discovery Jacques Du Bruyn Flume Digital Jared Patel Sea Harvest Johanna McDowell Agency Selection Jonty Rens Et Al Group Jordan Wallace Gorilla Kerry Mclaren The Catalyst Africa Lauren Allden DDB South Africa Laura Botha Clientele Lee-Ann Morgan LV Morgan Consulting Int Lesego Kotane King James Luke Goller Arc Interactive Loyiso Twala McCann Joburg Michelle McEwan Gorilla Creative Media Mikaila Thurgood Lesoba Difference Mark Stecker Firewater Matt Nkala The Catalyst Africa Mattias Andersson Miltton Group Matthew Cooper Sauce Advertising Natalie Laurencik Consilium Legal Pabi Rampa Vodacom Ryan McManus VMLY&R New York Sandy Naransammy ABSA Sudasha Vandiar Digital Optimization Suzanne Badenhorst iLead Agency Struan Campbell Levergy Taryn Gill The Perfect Hair Thabang Radebe Thabang R Photography Thibedi Meso Think Creative Africa Twanett Williams Services Seta Victoria Grant DragonFly Agency Zahira Kharsany Gorilla Creative Media



