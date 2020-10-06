Judges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award announced - Assegai Awards 2020

A panel of respected judges will review all Credentials Award entries, which will consist of the agency's written credentials document as well as the agency culture reel - within the various agency discipline types, e.g. creative, digital, PR, media and design in South Africa.
The judging panel will be made up of six
seasoned marketers from leading companies in South Africa – already judging the Assegai Awards - along with international and local intermediaries in the marketer/agency space including: Cesar Vacchiano
is the president and CEO of SCOPEN
International and is responsible for the international expansion of the group. He has developed projects in many countries and it now has offices in Spain, Portugal, UK, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, China, India, Singapore and South Africa.
SCOPEN provides knowledge and identifies demands and future trends for marketers, agencies and media owners. The company’s researches are focused on the communication, marketing and advertising changing environment. He is the only non-marketer member of the Directors Council in the Spanish Advertisers Association (AEA), Secretary of the Spanish Effectiveness Awards and member of the jury in other industry awards and festivals. Lisa Colantuono
is the co-president of AAR Partners
, as well as the co-founder of Access Confidential. An authority in the industry, she has decades of experience as an agency search consultant whose unique perspective is highly valued. She counsels both marketers and communications agencies on their business and branding efforts.
In addition to her role as an agency search consultant, she has created a new business service centre for agencies by co-founding Access Confidential in 2005. She is also a publisher having recently published her book, @AARLisa: New Biz in 140 characters (or Less)
, written for the on-the-go new business exec that needs cut-to-the-chase insights to nail new business wins repeatedly. Nikki Munsie
is Business Director of the Independent Agency Search and Selection
Company (IAS). Nikki has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry with the last 13 years being in a consulting role where she was involved in the development of business and brand strategies with a strong emphasis on cross-functional action learning for clients. Hlamazi Mabunda
, IAS Project Director for the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), is a AAA School of Advertising Integrated Marketing Communications graduate who works as a project director with key responsibilities to include the streamlining of processes in order to make them more efficient. About the IAS
The IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in South Africa in 2006. IAS specialises in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies.
International associate company AAR Group was founded more than 40 years ago in the UK and has associates and branches throughout the world.
The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company is committed to the international and local pitch guidelines as defined by both the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising UK) and the ACA (The Association of Communications Agencies SA).
