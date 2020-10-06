Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Judges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award announced - Assegai Awards 2020

6 Oct 2020
Issued by: DMASA
A panel of respected judges will review all Credentials Award entries, which will consist of the agency's written credentials document as well as the agency culture reel - within the various agency discipline types, e.g. creative, digital, PR, media and design in South Africa.
The judging panel will be made up of six seasoned marketers from leading companies in South Africa – already judging the Assegai Awards - along with international and local intermediaries in the marketer/agency space including:

Cesar Vacchiano is the president and CEO of SCOPEN International and is responsible for the international expansion of the group. He has developed projects in many countries and it now has offices in Spain, Portugal, UK, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, China, India, Singapore and South Africa.

SCOPEN provides knowledge and identifies demands and future trends for marketers, agencies and media owners. The company’s researches are focused on the communication, marketing and advertising changing environment. He is the only non-marketer member of the Directors Council in the Spanish Advertisers Association (AEA), Secretary of the Spanish Effectiveness Awards and member of the jury in other industry awards and festivals.

Lisa Colantuono is the co-president of AAR Partners, as well as the co-founder of Access Confidential. An authority in the industry, she has decades of experience as an agency search consultant whose unique perspective is highly valued. She counsels both marketers and communications agencies on their business and branding efforts.

In addition to her role as an agency search consultant, she has created a new business service centre for agencies by co-founding Access Confidential in 2005. She is also a publisher having recently published her book, @AARLisa: New Biz in 140 characters (or Less), written for the on-the-go new business exec that needs cut-to-the-chase insights to nail new business wins repeatedly.

Nikki Munsie is Business Director of the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS). Nikki has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry with the last 13 years being in a consulting role where she was involved in the development of business and brand strategies with a strong emphasis on cross-functional action learning for clients.

Hlamazi Mabunda, IAS Project Director for the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS), is a AAA School of Advertising Integrated Marketing Communications graduate who works as a project director with key responsibilities to include the streamlining of processes in order to make them more efficient.


About the IAS

The IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in South Africa in 2006. IAS specialises in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies.

International associate company AAR Group was founded more than 40 years ago in the UK and has associates and branches throughout the world.

The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company is committed to the international and local pitch guidelines as defined by both the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising UK) and the ACA (The Association of Communications Agencies SA).

www.agencyselection.co.za

DMASAThe Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Assegai Awards, DMASA, Nikki Munsie, Cesar Vacchiano

Related

DMASAAgency credentials: So much more than swagger31 Aug 2020
DMASADeadline for the 2020 Assegai Awards extended27 Aug 2020
DMASAData breaches the challenges of the new industrial revolution25 Aug 2020
DMASAAdvertising industry leaders chosen for the 2020 Assegai Awards' judging panel24 Aug 2020
DMASAAfrica and Middle East entries lift the Assegai Awards7 Aug 2020
DMASADMASA launches Data Protection Compliance Programme13 Jul 2020
DMASAMore reason to enter the Assegai Awards17 Jun 2020
DMASAAssegai Awards 2020 entries now open11 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz