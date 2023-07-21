Prof Kole Omotoso and Vodacom's YeboGogo star dies

Professor Kole Omotoso, widely recognised as the face of Vodacom's long-running YeboGogo advertising campaign died this week aged 80.

The news was confirmed by Vodacom on Thursday.

Omotoso is well known as “the Yebo Gogo man” who starred in Vodacom's adverts which dominated screens in the early 1990s and early 2000s in South Africa.

Respected

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub says: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof Omotoso, who is one of the country's respected academic and playwrights. At Vodacom, we remember him as an iconic figure who helped put brand Vodacom on the map through the inventive YeboGogo advertising campaign that went on to win several advertising accolades.

"Prof Omotoso leaves behind a rich legacy, having played a significant role in inserting brand Vodacom, a brand with deep African roots, in the national conscience. I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to Prof Omotoso's family.”

In the new democratic era, Omotoso became one of the most visible personalities in the country, reflecting the changing face of a new South Africa.

Full life

According to Vodacom he was born on 21 April 1943 in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria. He was married to architect and urban planner Marguerita Omotoso and obtained South African citizenship in 1999.

They went on to have three children — including actor, director and filmmaker Akin Omotoso and author and architect Yewande Omotoso.

Omotoso studied at King's College, Lagos, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Edinburgh.

“On behalf of the Vodacom Family, Prof Omotoso will always be remembered for a brand campaign that evoked emotions, created nostalgia and fostered deep connections with customers. Those memories will always be cherished,” said Vodacom in a statement.