All the 2023 Dubai Lynx winners

Among the winners were some notable firsts, including Saudi Arabia's first Grand Prix within Mobile, alongside their first Gold in Radio & Audio. The United Arab Emirates received a Silver Lynx within Glass: The Award For Change for the first time. Jordan was awarded within Creative Effectiveness for the first time, taking home a Bronze Lynx.
Ian Fairservice, vice chairman, Dubai Lynx, said, “After a successful return to a physical event yesterday, I’d like to congratulate our 2023 Dubai Lynx Award winners, for setting the creative benchmark in Mena for a 16th year. It has been fantastic to bring Mena’s creative community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. A huge thank you to all our Jurors for their hard work and expertise in selecting this body of work.”
Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, added, “We can see lots of exciting shifts taking place in the Middle East and North Africa and this year’s winners really showcase the level of excellence coming from the region and the new trends emerging from a ‘post pandemic’ body of work. The deep insights from this year’s work will be explored in the Dubai Lynx Creativity Report, providing the official rankings for this year’s top performing networks, agencies and companies from across the region.”
From 177 entries received, 16 were awarded: Two Gold, five Silver, eight Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Unstainable Thobe, Heinz, Wunderman Thompson, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 44 entries received, four were awarded: Two Silver, One Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Hidden Room, Home Box, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 19 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Elections Edition, An Nahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 75 entries received, Seven were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Time To Read, Kinokuniya, Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 78 entries received, eight were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Not Hot Periodwear Collection, Always, Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon.
From 117 entries received, 10 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Self-Check Out, K-Lynn, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 127 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Drive Thru School, McDonald’s, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 92 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Ravi Superstar, Adidas, Havas Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 163 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to As Good As The Original, Burger King Kuwait, M&C Saatchi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
From entries 176 received, 19 were awarded: four Gold, six Silver, eight Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to As Good As The Original, Burger King Kuwait, M&C Saatchi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
From 18 entries received, three were awarded: one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Al Aziya, Emirates NBD, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center For Gender Equality, Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon.
From 73 entries received, seven were awarded: one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 95 entries received, eight were awarded: One Gold, three Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Call Of Adventure, Jeep, Publicis Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 30 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Adidas X Ravi, Adidas, Sweetwater MEA, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 131 entries received, 11 were awarded: Three Gold, three Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Time To Read, Kinokuniya, Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 36 entries received, three were awarded: One Gold, one Silver Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix was awarded to The Subconscious Order, Hungerstation, Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
From 112 entries received, seven were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Heinzjack, Heinz, FP7 McCann, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 44 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Newspapers Inside The Newspaper, An Nahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 46 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, two Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Super Star Signal, Hardee’s, and us, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
From 82 entries received, six were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, two Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, United Arab Emirates.