Africa


All the 2023 Dubai Lynx winners

16 Mar 2023
Dubai Lynx, Mena's Festival and Awards for creative excellence in branded communications, has revealed this year's winners at the live Awards Ceremony.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Among the winners were some notable firsts, including Saudi Arabia's first Grand Prix within Mobile, alongside their first Gold in Radio & Audio. The United Arab Emirates received a Silver Lynx within Glass: The Award For Change for the first time. Jordan was awarded within Creative Effectiveness for the first time, taking home a Bronze Lynx.

Ian Fairservice, vice chairman, Dubai Lynx, said, “After a successful return to a physical event yesterday, I’d like to congratulate our 2023 Dubai Lynx Award winners, for setting the creative benchmark in Mena for a 16th year. It has been fantastic to bring Mena’s creative community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. A huge thank you to all our Jurors for their hard work and expertise in selecting this body of work.”

Image supplied. New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced its shorlist that includes four South African entries
4 SA entries shortlisted in New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2023 competition

3 hours ago

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, added, “We can see lots of exciting shifts taking place in the Middle East and North Africa and this year’s winners really showcase the level of excellence coming from the region and the new trends emerging from a ‘post pandemic’ body of work. The deep insights from this year’s work will be explored in the Dubai Lynx Creativity Report, providing the official rankings for this year’s top performing networks, agencies and companies from across the region.”

This year’s Grand Prix winners are:

Brand Experience and Activation

From 177 entries received, 16 were awarded: Two Gold, five Silver, eight Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Unstainable Thobe, Heinz, Wunderman Thompson, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Creative Commerce

From 44 entries received, four were awarded: Two Silver, One Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Hidden Room, Home Box, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Creative Effectiveness

From 19 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Elections Edition, An Nahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Creative Strategy

From 75 entries received, Seven were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Time To Read, Kinokuniya, Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Design

From 78 entries received, eight were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Not Hot Periodwear Collection, Always, Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon.

Digital

From 117 entries received, 10 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Self-Check Out, K-Lynn, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Direct

From 127 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Drive Thru School, McDonald’s, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Entertainment

From 92 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Ravi Superstar, Adidas, Havas Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Film

From 163 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to As Good As The Original, Burger King Kuwait, M&C Saatchi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Film Craft

From entries 176 received, 19 were awarded: four Gold, six Silver, eight Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to As Good As The Original, Burger King Kuwait, M&C Saatchi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Glass: The Award for Change

From 18 entries received, three were awarded: one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Al Aziya, Emirates NBD, Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Grand Prix for Good

The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center For Gender Equality, Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon.

Healthcare

From 73 entries received, seven were awarded: one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Industry Craft

From 95 entries received, eight were awarded: One Gold, three Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Call Of Adventure, Jeep, Publicis Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Integrated

From 30 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Adidas X Ravi, Adidas, Sweetwater MEA, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Media

From 131 entries received, 11 were awarded: Three Gold, three Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Time To Read, Kinokuniya, Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mobile

From 36 entries received, three were awarded: One Gold, one Silver Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix was awarded to The Subconscious Order, Hungerstation, Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Outdoor

From 112 entries received, seven were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, three Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Heinzjack, Heinz, FP7 McCann, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

PR

From 127 entries received, 11 were awarded: Two Gold, four Silver, four Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to The Ravi Superstar, Adidas, Havas Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Print & Publishing

From 44 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, one Silver, one Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Newspapers Inside The Newspaper, An Nahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Radio & Audio

From 46 entries received, four were awarded: One Gold, two Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Super Star Signal, Hardee’s, and us, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Social & Influencer

From 82 entries received, six were awarded: One Gold, two Silver, two Bronze Lynx Awards and the Grand Prix that went to Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office, Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Lynx Special Awards were given as follows:

Network of the Year

  1. Leo Burnett
  2. Saatchi & Saatchi
  3. BBDO Worldwide

Media Network of the Year

  1. Starcom
  2. OMD Worldwide
  3. UM

Mena Agency of the Year

  1. Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  3. Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Independent Agency of the Year

  1. And us, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  2. Sweetwater MEA, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  3. POL, Oslo, Norway

Lynx Palm Award

  1. Prodigious, United Arab Emirates
  2. Dejavu, United Arab Emirates
  3. Good People Films, Egypt
  4. S Productions, United Arab Emirates
  5. MJZ, USA

Young Lynx Competition winners are as follows:

  1. Ritu Poojari, Multimedia Designer, Publicis Communications MEA, Jolanda Van Rooyen, Copywriter, Publicis Communications MEA for #beyond5days
  2. Paurav Shah, Assoc. Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Yasmine Elashry, Art Director, Leo Burnett forTeach Your Bias
  3. Rachel Amurao, Junior Creative, Serviceplan Middle East, Radhi Kundan Raut, Junior Art Director, Serviceplan Middle East for Unbiased Project

advertising, awards, Heinz, Adidas, Lions

