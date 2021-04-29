Grey Group ranked #1 in creative effectiveness

Each year, Warc, the global authority on effective marketing, tracks the results of the top global and regional awards shows for creativity, media and effectiveness for the Warc Rankings
, the ultimate benchmark for advertising.
To assess how often creative work is also effective, and to uncover the main characteristics of ideas that are highly awarded for both creativity and effectiveness, Warc has analysed the results data from the creative and effectiveness awards shows tracked by Warc Rankings between 2015 and 2019. The findings are now published in Warc’s latest research, ‘The Health of Creativity’
.
Research of all creative ideas by agency network, show that Grey Group comes out top in average conversion, with 27% of all its creatively awarded ideas also awarded for effectiveness.
Over the past year, Grey Africa has been committed to creating inspiring and innovative campaigns and has been recognised by the industry through multiple accolades and awards. Here are just three of the campaigns that the agency is proud of...
Grey Africa 26 Oct 2020
This rises to 50% of all highly creative ideas.
“Grey has helped to launch, sustain, renew and reinvent great brands for many of the world’s great marketers for over 100 years. Our goal has been to be the world leader in applying creativity to solve our clients’ business challenges. To live, breathe and fulfil our ‘famously effective’ credo: crafting big, powerful ideas that resonate in culture to drive brand and business success.
“We are delighted that Grey has come out on top as the most successful of all the major agency networks in creative effectiveness. Increasingly, advertising is an art and a science. The magic and the power of Grey’s ‘famously effective’ vision has made us a winner at both,” explains Paul Jackson – CEO, Grey Advertising Africa.About Warc Rankings
The Warc Rankings provide the ultimate, independent benchmark for excellence in creativity, media and effectiveness. Our methodology is rigorous and transparent using five key stages to produce unbiased results.
The Warc Rankings are created with the industry, for the industry. We collaborate with marketers at all levels across agencies and brands, to ensure The Rankings remain relevant.
The benchmarks are at the core of our promise: to bring confidence to marketing decisions through evidence-based insight and inspiration.
The Warc Rankings consist of:
- Warc Creative 100: The world’s most awarded companies and campaigns for creativity
- Warc Media 100: The world’s most awarded companies and campaigns for media
- Warc Effective 100: The world’s most awarded companies and campaigns for effectiveness