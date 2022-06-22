Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

So InteractiveBusiness and Arts South AfricaStudent VillageGrey AfricaOrnicoGL events South AfricaWunderman ThompsonFlow CommunicationsDUKETopco MediaMediaHeads 360RogerwilcoBrandFusionOverall Events & CommunicationJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Cannes Lions

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Cannes You Even?

22 Jun 2022
BIPOC, #outsidevoices, micro-agression,( buzzword of the day), Spotify Beach, enjoy the exclusive daily update from the Grey and Savanna Cider team, direct from the Riviera...
Cannes You Even?

The Grey and Savanna team headed to Spotify Beach for the Representation Behind the Mic session on the power and importance of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of colour) leaders in the creative industries.

Hosted by Emmy award-winning and Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast host and sports journalist, Jemele Hill, the panel discussion featured #OutsideVoice trailblazers who have addressed the lack of diversity and inclusion in their audio-led industries by taking matters into their own hands, building platforms that amplify underrepresented voices.



Panelists included co-founder and vice president of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences, Joan Baker, Spotify vice president and global head of Marketing, Taj Alavi and Spotify advertising senior manager of creative development, Tye Comer.

We heard first-hand accounts of how the speakers got where they are in their careers. Baker also shared struggles black women face (micro aggressions – buzz word of the day) and overcoming them by empowering young talent and providing mentoring opportunities.

Spotify Beach featuring Jemele Hill, Joan Baker; Taj Alavi and Tye Comer
Spotify Beach featuring Jemele Hill, Joan Baker; Taj Alavi and Tye Comer

Apart from the inspiring discussion, Spotify Beach was a five-star experience. Great speakers, content, music from the resident DJ, food, bar and lots of engaging activities to participate in, such as a juice bar and a smoothie bar to get you geared for the day.

And while South Africa is hitting all-time low freezing temperatures, the team enjoyed an interactive Gelato and Sorbet bar where they made their own concoctions to cool down in the glorious summer weather abroad. It also didn’t hurt that it was by the beach!

Stay tuned for a review of Day 3 as the team is heading to the Palais to see Ryan Reynolds talk! FOMO from SA!

The Savanna and Distell team on their way to the Palais: Paigon Prince, Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, Kushilla Thomas, & Eugene Lenford
The Savanna and Distell team on their way to the Palais: Paigon Prince, Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, Kushilla Thomas, & Eugene Lenford



For more:
NextOptions
Read more: Savanna, Cannes Lions, Grey, Cannes Lions 2022

Related

Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists20 hours ago
Cannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 2022
Grey AfricaCannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 202221 hours ago
Source: Contagious Portugal, Sweden and Germany all won their first-ever Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2022
Firsts for Portugal, Sweden and Germany at Cannes Lions 202223 hours ago
Source: Clio Awards The Soulful Safelamp from Chicken Licken and Joe Public United won a Bronze Lion at Cannes 2022
SA adds three more Lions to Cannes 2022 tally1 day ago
Source: © Warc
5 key priorities for delivering effective advertising2 days ago
Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 20222 days ago
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz